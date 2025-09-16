Eaton unveils edge-based tool to detect AI power bursts

Eaton said that the new tool allows operators to detect subsynchronous oscillations (SSO) that can disrupt both data centers and the power grid

In sum – what to know:

Eaton launches edge-based SSO detection – A firmware update to its PXQ system helps operators identify AI-driven power bursts and prevent costly grid and data center damage.

AI energy surges pose risks – GPU workloads can trigger sudden spikes, straining transformers and infrastructure unless mitigated through real-time monitoring and response tools.

Part of broader grid-to-chip strategy – Eaton is advancing methods to manage AI energy challenges, including partnerships with Nvidia on high-voltage systems and Siemens Energy on onsite power.

Power management company Eaton has introduced an edge-based solution aimed at identifying sudden spikes in energy demand from artificial intelligence (AI) computing, known as AI power bursts.

In a release, the firm noted that the new tool, delivered as a firmware update to the company’s Power Xpert quality (PXQ) event analysis system, allows operators to detect subsynchronous oscillations (SSO) that can disrupt both data centers and the power grid.

AI workloads powered by GPU servers are placing unprecedented pressure on energy infrastructure. These sudden fluctuations, or power bursts, can strain transformers, cause overheating, and damage equipment if not addressed, the firm said. According to Eaton, the ability to detect SSO in real time provides operators with a preventive measure to reduce the risk of outages and extend infrastructure resilience.

“The energy demands of AI workloads surpass anything data centers and the grid have encountered before, with load fluctuations that can exceed the limits of existing infrastructure,” said JP Buzzell, vice president and chief data center architect at Eaton.

The PXQ system, commonly deployed in switchgear, switchboards, and power distribution units, has been used to track events such as voltage sags, swells, and harmonics. With the new firmware upgrade, the system can identify low-frequency power signals and their spectral signatures, providing operators with early warnings of instability, according to Eaton.

The development is part of Eaton’s broader “grid-to-chip” strategy, which explores new methods of managing the rising energy requirements of AI data centers. Previous steps include collaboration with Nvidia on transitioning to 800 VDC power infrastructure to support megawatt-scale racks, and a partnership with Siemens Energy focused on integrating onsite power solutions into new data center designs.