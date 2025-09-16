Future Technologies claims $50m of new private 5G contracts with US DoD

Future Technologies has won over $50 million in DoD contracts to deploy private 5G networks, enhancing battlefield communications, AR/VR training, drones, and AI-driven operations.

In sum – what to know:

Warfighter – private 5G will modernize DoD infrastructure and support its ‘Connected Warfighter’ program.

Applications – drones, AR/VR training, and “AI-driven advancements” are also on the cards, home and abroad.

Expansion – integrator Future Tech is now offering R&D, engineering, prototyping, deployment, management.

US-based system integrator Future Technologies claims to have received over $50 million of new private 5G (“related”) contracts with the Department of Defense (DoD). It is using private 5G to modernize its infrastructure, and to also to support new solutions, including its ‘Connected Warfighter’ program by enhancing battlefield communication, situational awareness, and operational effectiveness for service members. The new 5G infrastructure will also support drones, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) training, and “AI-driven advancements”.

Nokia is among the core and radio network suppliers; others are on board as well, said Future Technologies. The firm has worked with the DoD for 15 years, it said. It has supplied private 4G (LTE) and 5G networks to cover 4,000 square miles (about 10,000 square kilometers) of DoD properties. It said in a statement: “The DoD is investing in private 5G… to modernize [its] current infrastructure and provide secure, resilient, and reliable connectivity to secure bases and enable the warfighter.”

Peter Cappiello, chief executive at Future Technologies, said Future Technologies is supplying 5G-related technologies to the DoD at home and abroad – in the the ‘continental US’ (CONUS) and outside the continental US (OCONUS). He stated: “Future Technologies appreciates the trust of our customers to provide us with these opportunities to connect and secure their critical infrastructure, CONUS and OCONUS. Our organization is committed to building upon our 25-plus years of experience in both the industrial and government sectors to deliver the most secure and efficient solutions available in the market.”

Robert Justice, chief technology officer at Future Technologies, commented: “We’re proud to directly support mission readiness. Our capabilities ensure that warfighters have the tools they need to operate effectively in complex, contested domains. By combining cutting-edge communications networks with rigorous training and technical support, we are helping the DoD strengthen its technological edge and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow’s battlespace.”

Future Technologies provides “full lifecycle management” of “connectivity transformation”, it said, covering research, development, engineering, prototyping, procurement, fielding, support, and maintenance. It is expanding its solutions to include advanced R&D, integrated sensing (ISAC), test and training, IT enterprise systems, base and logistics modernization, non-terrestrial networks, CSfC solutions, and tactical deployments, it said.