AI represents a big opportunity for telcos, who already have access to huge troves of data

Telecommunication companies are sitting on some of the most valuable data in any industry. As AI becomes more embedded in network operations, fraud detection, and customer service, telcos face a tension that’s getting harder to ignore: how do you extract value from that data without crossing lines that erode trust or trigger regulatory action?

The stakes are high. Research shows that 68% of consumers worry about online privacy, while 57% view AI specifically as a growing threat to their personal data security. For telcos, which manage everything from call-detail records to location trails to biometric voiceprints, the challenge isn’t just technical. It’s structural. The same datasets that power self-optimizing networks and churn prediction also sit under some of the strictest privacy frameworks in the world.

Regulations

Telcos operate under growing regulatory scrutiny as they manage enormous quantities of sensitive customer information. The fundamental tension lies between leveraging AI for legitimate business improvements and protecting user privacy rights.

The EU AI Act represents the most comprehensive attempt to address this balance, imposing risk-based governance on high-risk categories that include both telecommunications networks and personal data processing. This regulatory framework is complemented by established privacy regulations like GDPR, newer legislation such as CCPA, and emerging statutes like the Colorado AI Act.

“Telcos sit on one of the richest data environments in any industry – from network telemetry and performance logs to customer interactions, field operations data, inventory and configuration records, and governance metadata,” notes Bala Shanmugakumar, AVP at Cognizant. “Telco holds data that makes it close to being an enabler of macro use cases. These datasets fuel high-value AI use cases such as self-optimizing networks, outage prediction, intelligent customer care agents, churn modeling, predictive workforce planning, and accelerated model delivery.”

That data wealth comes with responsibility. Shanmugakumar continues, “Subscriber identifiers, call-detail records, precise location trails, interaction transcripts, billing and payment information, and even biometric markers like voiceprints, are among the most regulated assets a telco holds. These sources can directly identify individuals or reveal sensitive behavioral patterns, placing them subject to GDPR, CCPA, and other stringent global privacy frameworks.”

Huge risks

Telecommunications datasets represent exceptional value for training both internal and external AI models, but these AI systems often operate with limited transparency. Once information enters these systems, individuals have minimal visibility into how their data is processed, analyzed, or shared. Users have little control over personal data correction or removal.

Specific vulnerabilities include unauthorized data use beyond the original collection intent and sophisticated analysis of biometric data. AI systems can draw surprising and potentially intrusive conclusions from seemingly innocuous data inputs. The issue extends to algorithmic bias, where AI models can inherit prejudices from their training data, potentially leading to discriminatory outcomes in service provision or resource allocation.

Sofiia Shvets, Senior Data Scientist at NinjaTech AI who previously worked on ML systems at Vodafone, emphasizes this risk. “The most valuable telco data (like network signaling or location info) is most sensitive because it can track individuals over time. Aggregated data can still be useful without crossing that line. Key takeaway: if your dataset allows re-identification, it’s sensitive, even without direct identifiers. Regulators are paying closer attention now.”

Executive exposure presents another emerging concern, with documented cases of confidential business information being inadvertently leaked when employees use generative AI tools for business decision-making. These risks highlight the need for comprehensive privacy and security frameworks that extend beyond technical safeguards to include governance policies and employee training.

Drivers for AI adoption

Despite these challenges, telcos obviously see compelling reasons to accelerate AI adoption. Security applications represent a particularly strong use case, with real-time fraud detection and identification of spam patterns delivering immediate value. Vodafone Idea in India has successfully deployed AI solutions that flagged millions of spam messages and fraudulent links, demonstrating the technology’s effectiveness in protecting customers while improving network integrity.

Customer service represents another significant driver, with 92% of respondents in a recent survey saying they were “highly likely” to implement generative AI for customer-facing chatbots, and 63% saying this was already in production.

“One global technology provider leveraged AI-led self-service and multistep reasoning workflows to deal with high support volumes and fragmented knowledge systems,” explains Kuljesh Puri, EVP – CMT, Persistent Systems. “Within two years, it reduced their operational costs by nearly 80%, migrating thousands of applications to cloud infrastructure and accelerating issue resolution, showing how structured data activation delivers measurable impact.”

Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs)

Rather than viewing privacy and innovation as mutually exclusive goals, forward-thinking telecommunications companies are implementing Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) that enable both simultaneously. These technologies establish a framework where data utility and privacy protection can coexist.

Advanced encryption serves as a foundation, protecting data during both transmission and storage to prevent unauthorized access. Anonymization techniques remove personally identifiable information from datasets while maintaining the statistical patterns necessary for effective AI training. Synthetic data generation creates artificial datasets that mirror the characteristics of real customer information without exposing actual user data, providing a valuable resource for testing and development.

Confidential computing represents another promising approach, processing sensitive information in isolated, protected environments that prevent access even by system administrators. Together, these technologies allow telcos to maintain control over their data assets while reducing privacy risks in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

“For telcos, anonymization isn’t just a compliance checkbox; it’s a design principle,” notes Puri. “Effective anonymization cannot come at the cost of signal fidelity. Preserving the behavioral signals that drive predictive maintenance and fraud detection, while stripping away identifiers, is the balancing act that defines modern AI governance.”

A new age of data privacy

As telcos integrate AI into their operations, comprehensive governance frameworks become essential. AI compliance audits are becoming industry standard, ensuring that deployed models adhere to legal, ethical, and industry standards. Conducting these audits proactively before scaling AI applications helps minimize both regulatory and reputational risks.

Regulatory sandboxes provide controlled environments where AI systems can be tested before market entry. These sandboxes enable companies to monitor how applications perform in practice, identify security and privacy implications, test for algorithmic bias, and make necessary adjustments before full deployment.

Responsible AI principles require transparency and adherence to ethical guidelines throughout the development and deployment process. This approach is increasingly recognized not as optional but as foundational to sustainable innovation in the telecommunications space.

The complexity of balancing AI innovation with privacy regulation has created demand for specialized professionals who can bridge technology and compliance. Recruitment focus has shifted toward privacy experts with expertise in bias detection, data minimization strategies, and AI governance frameworks.

“Responsible data use ends where information is retained, combined, or repurposed beyond what is required to deliver clear customer benefit,” explains Puri. “In a world where data volume and velocity keep rising, the greatest risks often stem from poor hygiene, redundant datasets, fragmented systems, and unclear internal boundaries that allow broader access than a use case genuinely needs.”

Shanmugakumar suggests a concrete approach: “To maintain public trust, telcos should adopt a robust Responsible AI framework that enforces fairness, transparency, accountability, safety, and privacy. That includes data minimization practices, robust encryption and pseudonymization, differential privacy techniques for sensitive datasets, and continuous audits to hold both systems and teams accountable.”

As telcos navigate the complex intersection of AI innovation and privacy protection, those that establish comprehensive governance frameworks, implement privacy-enhancing technologies, and maintain transparent communication with customers will be best positioned to thrive in this evolving landscape. The path forward requires neither abandoning AI’s transformative potential nor compromising on privacy fundamentals, but rather developing sophisticated approaches that enable both simultaneously.