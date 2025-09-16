Equinix, partners bring liquid cooling to Hong Kong DCs

Equinix noted that the collaboration comes as global energy requirements for data centers continue to climb

In sum – what to know:

Pilot brings liquid cooling to HK1 – Dell servers and Schneider CDU units deliver 150 kW per rack, enabling higher density AI deployments compared to conventional air cooling.

Efficiency gains highlighted by CLP audit – Liquid cooling can reduce PUE to 1.2 or below, saving more than 2,000 MWh annually if fully applied at a site.

AI drives infrastructure upgrades in Hong Kong – Rising energy use from AI pushes operators to adapt facilities with advanced cooling systems, aligning with carbon neutrality goals.

Equinix, Dell Technologies and Schneider Electric have rolled out a liquid cooling pilot at Equinix’s HK1 data center, aiming to prepare Hong Kong’s digital infrastructure for the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a release, Equinix noted that the collaboration comes as global energy requirements for data centers continue to climb. Analysts project that power consumption could rise by 50% by 2027 and as much as 165% by the end of the decade, fueled largely by AI and high-performance computing workloads. Traditional air-cooling methods are becoming insufficient for the heat generated by high-power density (HPD) servers, leading operators to test alternatives such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling, the company said.

At HK1, the system integrates Dell’s liquid-cooled PowerEdge servers with Schneider Electric’s latest in-rack CDU (cooling distribution unit) technology. The setup provides up to 150kW of cooling capacity per rack, about 30 times greater than conventional air cooling, while transferring heat more than 3,000 times more effectively than air, Equinix said.

The system is capable of achieving a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2 or below, compared with 1.4–1.5 for traditional air conditioning units, and could save more than 2,000 MWh annually per facility if applied at scale, it added.

Equinix managing director for Hong Kong Joanne Hon said: “As digital transformation keeps pushing industries forward, Equinix is focused on finding new, sustainable ways to support businesses in Hong Kong and beyond.”

“The explosive growth of AI is reshaping the digital landscape, driving unprecedented demand for high-density computing and energy-efficient infrastructure across data centers,” said Jonathan Chiu, president of Schneider Electric Hong Kong. “Schneider Electric offers a transformative approach to infrastructure optimization, with advanced liquid cooling technologies that enable operators to address the demands of AI-driven workloads with greater efficiency.”

CLP Power, which advised on the implementation, said the project also supports Hong Kong’s climate objectives.