Next wireless and telecom growth wave approaching, driven by AI (Analyst Angle)

Wireless and telecom will be key beneficiaries of the AI revolution

As artificial intelligence dominates headlines, boardrooms, and investor conversations, I am increasingly invited into senior-level discussions as companies try to understand what this fast-moving technology means for their future. Pair that with writing weekly columns on the AI transformation, and it offers a unique window into how the marketplace is thinking — and where the next big wave is forming.

AI will drive a major growth cycle in wireless and telecom

From what I’m hearing across the industry, I’m convinced wireless and telecom will be key beneficiaries of the AI revolution. The reason is simple: AI must be connected to everyone and everything to function. That connectivity comes from the expanding universe of communication networks — wireless and wireline telecom, broadband, Wi-Fi, satellite, and the devices that sit on top of them.

When you look at it through that lens, the optimism about a new and very different wireless and telecom future becomes clear.

AI + wireless: One of the hottest growth sectors ahead

To fully support AI, networks and devices will need significant upgrades. The last wireless growth wave was extraordinary, but the next will likely be even larger. Historically, wireless demand has surged with each new “G,” followed by periods of slowdown. But today wireless is becoming an even more critical piece of the puzzle because AI will link every object, every person, and every process.

That connectivity requires networks — and lots of them.

Why telecom will be a major winner in the AI revolution

As AI accelerates, wireless and telecom networks will carry the enormous volume of data and communication that AI systems generate. Existing networks — including wireless, wireline, broadband, and satellite — will shoulder the initial load. But over time, entirely new network types are likely to emerge to support AI’s expanding needs.

AI could very well become the fastest-growing tech engine we’ve ever seen. But it can only scale if it can reach everything and everyone. Right now, the simplest way to do that is to rely on the networks already in place.

Carriers and device makers will see early benefits

The first wave of beneficiaries includes major wireless and wireline carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. But the impact will extend across the entire ecosystem:

Mobile service providers like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Optimum/Altice, Cox and other MVNOs

Device makers like Apple’s iPhone, Google’s Android ecosystem, and every other connected device manufacturer

Tablets, laptops, home computers, IoT devices and more

We’ve already experienced multiple waves — from analog to digital, from 2G through 5G, from traditional phone lines to broadband, and from cable TV to streaming. AI will trigger the next one.

The next few years will be transformative

Wireless and AI will continue growing in new and unexpected directions. And as this next wave takes shape, we can expect a surge of new companies, new services, and new products — opportunities for investors, customers, executives, and workers alike.

What comes after that? We’ll see. But one thing seems certain: AI and connectivity are about to enter one of the most powerful growth phases in modern tech history.