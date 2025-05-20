Singtel makes 5G SA enterprise slicing available to whole country

Singapore becomes the first country to offer nationwide 5G SA network slicing, as it makes an enterprise-only service available to 1.5 million consumers.

In sum – what to know:

Network slicing – Singtel activates 5G SA network slicing for all users, delivering improved speed, reliability, and security, including while roaming.

Free upgrades – more than 1.5 million Singtel 5G customers automatically upgraded to 5G+ services, including enhanced performance and security features.

Priorty service – new 5G+ services include real-time threat protection, priority customer care, and exclusive benefits for eligible users.

Singtel has rolled out 5G network slicing to its entire consumer base under the 5G+ brand, offering faster speeds, higher security, and priority support. The slicing service, running over standalone 5G (5G SA) infrastructure in 700MHz spectrum, has been available to enterprise customers for some time – to “overcome congestion and achieve high speeds for critical applications”. The firm deployed at 700 MHz in February, and remains the only telco in the country to use the band. It said Singapore is the first country to offer nationwide 5G SA slicing.

As per its press note, it explained that network slicing allows mobile traffic to be split into dedicated ‘slices’ for different applications, helping maintain speed and connectivity during high-traffic periods or in crowded locations. More than 1.5 million existing Singtel customers have been upgraded to the new service at no cost, as of May 1. The lower-frequency 700MHz band provides “up to 40 percent better coverage in high-rise buildings, indoor and underground spaces, as well as in remote areas across Singapore”, the company said.

Eligible customers on select plans have also been moved to a priority tier. The upgrade provides faster data speeds, lower latency and more reliable connections, including for video streaming, gaming, and video calls. Singtel said the service includes enhanced security features such as 24/7 threat detection and blocking, even when customers are roaming. Additional perks for priority users include priority assistance at shops and hotlines, early access to new devices, and exclusive promotional offers.

Its same network slicing capabilities have already been used in sectors such as healthcare, transportation and homeland security, and have supported major public events like the Singapore Grand Prix and the National Day Parade. Singtel has offered nationwide 5G SA coverage since 2022.

Ng Tian Chong, chief executive at Singtel in Singapore, said: “To become a truly Smart Nation, it is not enough to equip enterprises with the best-in-class connectivity that furthers their business goals, our fellow citizens must also be armed with the best mobile services that allow them to optimise how they live, work and play… As a company that’s built its business on a record of technological firsts, we’re once again raising the bar by redefining our mobile service offerings through our innovations and what we are best at.”