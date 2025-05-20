Cisco strengthens presence in France with new AI hub

Cisco will open a new Global AI Hub in Paris to develop secure, energy-efficient infrastructure, train 230,000 in AI skills, and boost France’s AI startup ecosystem, including support for local startup and Cisco partner Mistral AI.

Sovereign AI infra – Cisco will open a Paris-based AI hub focused on secure, energy-efficient infrastructure and advanced data center cooling.

Digital skills school – The company aims to train 230,000 people in AI and digital skills across France over the next three years.

Ecosystem support – Cisco expands backing for French AI firms, including Mistral AI, aligning with wider national and international tech investment trends.

Cisco has announced plans to establish a new global AI hub (Global AI Hub) in France, as part of a broader set of initiatives to support artificial intelligence (AI) development and digital skills training in the country. The announcement was made during the Choose France Summit in Paris.

The new hub, to be located in Paris, will focus on developing secure and energy-efficient AI-ready infrastructure. It will also include a global center of expertise for advanced data center cooling technologies. In addition to the hub, Cisco said it will train 230,000 people in digital and AI-related skills across France over the next three years. The company’s Networking Academy has already trained nearly 400,000 individuals in France since its launch in 2001, through a network of more than 500 academies.

Cisco also intends to increase its support for French startups working in areas such as AI, quantum computing, and digital infrastructure. This includes ongoing collaboration with Mistral AI, a Paris-based AI firm. In February 2025, the two companies announced their first jointly developed AI agent, following Mistral AI’s inclusion in Cisco’s $1 billion AI investment fund.

The move aligns with a broader wave of investment in France’s AI ecosystem. Microsoft recently committed $4.3 billion to expand its AI and cloud operations in the country by 2027. That includes providing up to 25,000 GPUs and training one million people in AI-related skills.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also outlined plans to attract €109 billion in AI-related investments, including €20 billion from Canadian investor Brookfield and a potential €50 billion from the United Arab Emirates.

Chuck Robbins, chair and chief executive at Cisco, said: “The AI revolution is reshaping the world… With top talent, strong infrastructure, and a vibrant ecosystem, France is well-positioned to lead the way, and Cisco’s investments in AI and skills across Europe will help unlock the continent’s full potential.”