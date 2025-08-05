Airtel’s Xtelify launches cloud platform for telcos

Airtel said that the new offerings include a sovereign telco-grade cloud platform and an AI-powered software suite

Indian telco Bharti Airtel’s digital unit, Xtelify, has launched two new platforms aimed at boosting digital transformation for enterprises and telecom operators in India and internationally.

In a release, the carrier noted that the new offerings include a sovereign telco-grade cloud platform and an AI-powered software suite.

The new cloud offering, dubbed Airtel Cloud, is developed and hosted entirely in India. Built to handle up to 1.4 billion transactions per minute for Airtel’s internal operations, the cloud platform is now being extended to Indian businesses. It runs on next-generation sustainable data centers, incorporates GenAI-based provisioning, and is managed by over 300 certified experts.

The Indian telco also emphasized that the the new solution supports IaaS and PaaS and offers telco-grade reliability, improved scalability, cost reductions of up to 40%, and no vendor lock-ins. It is designed to ensure that all data and control remain within Indian borders, Airtel added.

Xtelify also introduced an AI-powered software platform aimed at helping telecom operators manage complex workflows, enhance customer experience, reduce churn, and increase ARPU. The solution addresses multiple layers of the telecom stack, including a converged data engine for real-time AI-driven insights, a workforce platform to streamline field operations, and a customer experience platform for engagement across touchpoints

As part of the launch, Xtelify said it has signed agreements with Singaporean telco Singtel, Philippine carrier Globe Telecom, and Airtel Africa.

In Singapore, Singtel will deploy Xtelify Work, a workforce optimization tool that improves task automation, governance, and productivity through AI-powered dispatch and tracking. In the Philippines, Globe Telecom will use ‘Xtelify Serve’, an omni-channel case management platform aimed at improving service quality and responsiveness. For Airtel Africa, Xtelify will provide its Data Engine, IQ, and Work solutions. These tools will help support field teams across 14 countries, improve customer engagement, and address issues such as spam and fraud prevention, according to Airtel.

Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director at Bharti Airtel, said, “It is a very pivotal moment in our history as we take our home grown platforms of Airtel Cloud and software solutions to businesses in India and telcos all over the world.”

Ng Tian Chong, CEO at Singtel Singapore, said: “We are always looking for ways to better equip our field engineers so we can deliver the best possible experiences to our customers. This platform enables us to reimagine our workflows with AI at the core, improving both efficiency and customer service. By optimizing dispatch and resource management, our engineers can reach customers more quickly, resolve issues with greater accuracy and reduce our overall carbon footprint. We’re also able to enhance productivity, strengthen governance, and ultimately deliver more value to our customers.”

