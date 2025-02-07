Singtel upgrades its 5G offering with 700 MHz spectrum

Singtel highlighted that the deployment of the 700 MHz spectrum allows connectivity signals to travel longer distances, ensuring consistent high-quality connections

Singaporean telco Singtel claimed to be the first telecom operator in Singapore to deploy the 700 MHz spectrum, further expanding its 5G coverage across the country.

The Asian telco noted that this upgrade introduces a service dubbed ‘Singtel 5G+,’ which delivers up to 40% stronger signals in high-rise indoor spaces, underground locations and remote areas throughout Singapore.

This development follows the Info-communications Media Development Authority’s approval for the use of the 700 MHz spectrum. Approximately 1.5 million subscribers are expected to benefit from the expanded coverage at no additional cost.

Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore, said: “Today’s consumers are leading increasingly digital lifestyles, while businesses are seeking cutting-edge solutions to drive growth and innovation. Anticipating these demands, we invested ahead in achieving 5G coverage so Singapore could be a testbed for innovation and realize its Smart Nation ambitions. With 5G+, Singtel is setting a new standard in 5G connectivity that will benefit both consumers and enterprises. We will continue to explore the latest technologies to bolster our 5G+ offering to deliver enhanced digital experiences and enable more opportunities for our customers to advance.”

Singtel highlighted that the deployment of the 700 MHz spectrum allows connectivity signals to travel longer distances, ensuring consistent high-quality connections. This improvement extends 5G coverage to Singapore’s outlying regions, including Tuas, Kranji, Sungei Kadut, Changi East and Jurong Island. These areas — home to military facilities, factories, and warehouses — often face challenges in setting up telecommunications infrastructure due to space constraints, the telco said.

It added that Singtel 5G+ enhances productivity for businesses by enabling faster data transfers and real-time analytics, which are critical for industries such as healthcare, public safety, and port operations.

The 700 MHz band’s deep penetration capability allows for more stable signal transmission in densely built environments, ensuring uninterrupted calls and data services in locations such as basement car parks and high-rise commercial buildings — where concrete structures often interfere with connectivity.

The 700 MHz spectrum will also enhance performance in sectors that depend on high-quality video transmission for security monitoring, emergency response and operational efficiency, such as manufacturing and surveillance industries.

Singtel achieved nationwide 5G coverage in 2022.

Singel aims to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operations and customer experience as the technology advances, Tay Yeow Lian, managing director of networks at Singtel Singapore, previously told RCR Wireless News.

“We’re always looking for ways to get more out of technology — especially in the areas of AI and machine learning. Singtel has been using AI for many years in various ways from improving network performance and operations to customer experience. But we want to do more with the technology as it advances,” the executive said.

In 2023, Singtel, together with 21 global telcos, formed the GSMA Open Gateway framework and initiated a federated and interoperable framework with open standard application programming interfaces (APIs) to accelerate the development and growth of services in areas such as fintech, identity, smart mobility, gaming and Web3.