Ericsson confirms Aduna JV transaction is completed

Aduna is now co-owned by Ericsson, with a 50% stake, and a consortium of twelve major CSPs

Global API venture launched – Ericsson and 12 major telcos finalize Aduna as a 50:50 JV to commercialize network APIs globally, backed by funding and industry expertise.

Ecosystem expands rapidly – Aduna’s network includes hyperscalers, CPaaS firms, GSIs, and more CSPs, accelerating API reach and developer engagement across sectors.

Platform built for scale – Ericsson’s global network platform underpins Aduna, providing a secure and scalable base for API development, distribution, and monetization.

Ericsson has officially finalized the equity investment agreements with twelve global communications service providers (CSPs), establishing Aduna as a 50:50 joint venture, the Swedish vendor said in a release.

The announcement marks the completion of a process that began with the formation of Aduna on September 11, 2024.

The JV is now co-owned by Ericsson, with a 50% stake, and a consortium of twelve major CSPs, including AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone.

Ericsson noted that Aduna’s mission is to aggregate and commercialize network APIs on a global scale. The partners bring not only funding but also critical industry relationships, deep understanding of the developer ecosystem, and domain expertise in network capabilities.

Aduna CEO Anthony Bartolo, said: “The closing of the transaction is another important step for Aduna. In just ten months, we’ve built an impressive ecosystem across telecom and the broader ICT sector. This closing motivates us to accelerate the adoption of network APIs by developers globally. We’re eager to welcome more operators into the Aduna fold to further strengthen the industry and enhance the developer experience.”

Since its inception, the new JV has rapidly expanded its ecosystem to include a wide range of players across the digital and cloud landscape. These include additional operators and partners such as e&, Bouygues Telecom, Free, CelcomDigi, SoftBank, NTT Docomo, Google Cloud, Vonage, Sinch, Infobip, Enstream, Bridge Alliance, Syniverse, JT Global, Microsoft, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra.

These organizations are instrumental in helping the new company scale the global adoption of network APIs, enabling telecom networks to be programmable, secure, and accessible to developers across industries.

The GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative and The Linux Foundation’s CAMARA Project has fostered industry-wide standardization of network APIs, providing increasing excitement around the potential of APIs as a new vector for 5G monetization by enabling the sale of network APIs to hyperscalers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, system integrators and independent software vendors (ISVs).

