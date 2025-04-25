BSNL to launch 5G after 4G stabilization: Minister

BSNL has installed 90,000 4G towers, with 76,000 already commissioned

In sum – what you need to know:

BSNL to launch 5G after 4G stabilizes – India’s state-run BSNL will only switch to 5G once its 4G network, now nearing 100,000 towers, meets quality benchmarks.

No foreign tech in BSNL’s 5G plan – Telecom Minister Scindia confirmed that only indigenous technology will be used in BSNL’s 5G rollout.

100,000 users in phase one – BSNL’s 5G rollout will initially target 100,000 subscribers, focusing on 5G Standalone services and Fixed Wireless Access.

India’s state-run telecom operator BSNL is preparing for a nationwide 5G rollout after reaching a stabilization of its ongoing 4G deployment, local press reported, citing the country’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Scindia confirmed that BSNL will switch to 5G technology only after its 4G network is fully stabilized and meets service quality standards. “Once the 100,000 towers will be put up and the network is stabilized, once we see that the QoS is up to the mark, and then we start switching. Moving from 4G to 5G is not that difficult,” he said.

As of now, BSNL installed 90,000 4G towers, with 76,000 already commissioned. The target is to reach 100,000 towers by July 2025.

Also, the Indian government has ruled out foreign participation in BSNL’s 5G deployment. “We have developed our own core and RAN. Why should we forgo our indigenous technology for foreign players?” Scindia said. He added that India now belongs to a select group of countries with homegrown 4G/5G capabilities and aims to compete globally with its telecom solutions.

Earlier this year, BSNL had received interest from three companies for deploying its 5G Standalone (SA) network in Delhi, covering 1,876 sites across the national capital.

While 29 companies participated in the pre-bid meeting for BSNL’s 5G tender, only three have moved forward in the process — Tejas Networks, Lekha Wireless and Galore Network. Tejas Networks, already engaged in BSNL’s 4G rollout, is providing the telco with an indigenous 4G stack, which can be upgraded to 5G.

BSNL first announced the tender in November 2024 to kickstart 5G operations in Delhi. The telco previously said it aims to work with two separate service providers—as primary and secondary 5G as-a-service (5GaaS) providers. The primary provider will deploy one 5G SA core network and a 5G-RAN (Radio Access Network) using hardware from up to two original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Similarly, the secondary provider will install 5G-RAN equipment from a maximum of two OEMs, according to previous reports.

The selected bidders will be responsible for the planning, design, equipment supply, deployment, and ongoing management of the 5G network within the licensed service area (LSA).

To deliver 5G SA services, BSNL will utilize the 900 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands. Initially, the rollout will target 100,000 subscribers, with plans to introduce 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. The telco has already tested its 5G indigenous technology at three locations in New Delhi — Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.

The 5G trials, conducted in collaboration with the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and local manufacturers, demonstrated the successful use of domestically sourced equipment and solutions.

During a presentation to journalists at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Scindia highlighted India’s rapid 5G deployment as well as the success of its indigenous 4G technology stack, now set for export. Scindia emphasized that India has achieved significant progress in deploying 5G networks at an unprecedented pace.

5G services were launched across all states and union territories in India by October 2024, according to the Economic Survey 2025, recently released by the Indian government.

Currently, 5G connectivity is available in 779 out of 783 districts, supported by the deployment of over 460,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs) across the country. Indian telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have been actively expanding their 5G networks since October 2022.

Scindia noted that 5G infra currently covers 99% of districts across the country while the population coverage reaches 82%