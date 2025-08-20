U Mobile launches 5G offering in Malaysia

U Mobile is targeting 80% coverage of populated areas with 5G by the second half of 2026

In sum – what to know:

U Mobile introduces ULTRA5G brand – The operator has rebranded its 5G experience, with Berjaya Times Square becoming Malaysia’s first fully 5G-enabled shopping mall.

Network demonstrations highlight capability – Trials included Malaysia’s first 4K roller coaster livestream, network slicing, and mixed-reality use cases to test stability and coverage.

Coverage expansion plans set for 2026 – U Mobile targets 80% coverage of populated areas by late 2026, prioritizing high-impact locations such as airports and hospitals.

Malaysian telco U Mobile has launched ULTRA5G, the new brand for its 5G services, with Berjaya Times Square (BTS) becoming the first fully 5G-enabled shopping mall in Malaysia, the telco said in a release.

The telco noted that the launch included demonstrations of the network’s capabilities, such as what it claimed to be Malaysia’s first uninterrupted 4K livestream of a roller coaster ride at BTS’ indoor theme park, which maintained stable connectivity across the entire building despite high speeds and multiple inversions. Additional trials included a mixed-reality experience and a 5G network slicing showcase, U Mobile said.

U Mobile also highlighted that the ULTRA5G rollout reflects its plan to expand both indoor and outdoor coverage. The company noted its 5G network is also live on Penang Bridge 1, which is fully covered by two 5G cell sites.

Looking ahead, U Mobile is targeting 80% coverage of populated areas with 5G by the second half of 2026, with a focus on strategic sites such as airports, hospitals, convention centers, and high-traffic venues.

In November 2024, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) gave the approval to deploy the second 5G network to U Mobile, the third-largest operator in the country.

In May 2023, Malaysian authorities had said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023.

The government of Malaysia had also revoked a previous ministerial direction of 2021, which had designated DNB as the sole entity responsible for Malaysia’s 5G deployment.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms are currently using to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.

As of today, all operators in Malaysia are offering 5G service in Malaysia via DNB.