Turkey to award 5G spectrum in October

Turkey will hold its long-awaited 5G frequency tender in October, with commercial services expected to begin in 2026, Reuters reported, citing the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The ministry has consulted with local carriers Turkcell, Turk Telekom, and Vodafone Turkey while reviewing European 5G deployment models. All three operators are expected to participate in the tender, according to the report.

Tender specifications will be published in August, covering 11 spectrum packages in the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands. Package values range between $50 million and $425 million, with a minimum total price of $2.13 billion, according to a presidential decree.

In addition, mobile network licenses set to expire in 2029 will be extended, with operators required to pay 5% of their annual revenues. The government’s objective is nationwide 5G coverage within a few years of the first services in 2026.

Turkcell aims to enter the 5G era with the provision of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) services, the company’s CEO, Ali Taha Koç, previously told RCR Wireless News.

“We continue our investments to provide the highest quality internet service to our subscribers and 5G technology is a very high priority among our investments. Thanks to the 5G launch schedule, we have the opportunity to start with 5G-Advanced. With 5G-Advanced, we will provide the best mobile broadband service to our subscribers while also advancing the digitalization of the country,” added Koç.

Meanwhile, rival operator Türk Telekom said the telco is ready from a technical point of view to launch 5G in the country once the government awards the frequencies.

The telco’s CEO Ümit Önal emphasized that more than half of the company’s LTE base stations are already fiber-connected, placing it in a strong position for the government’s upcoming 5G spectrum tender and rollout.