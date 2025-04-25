Kagan: Thoughts on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T earnings

What every company needs to learn to be successful going forward

On Tuesday, I was a guest on the Schwab News Network discussing Verizon’s earnings. I also shared thoughts on AT&T, T-Mobile, and the shifting wireless landscape. Let me walk you through some key takeaways from that conversation — plus my expectations for what’s next, and how companies can stay on the right track.

Today, growth in wireless is tepid. When will it become robust again? For decades, the wireless industry followed a predictable growth pattern. But that’s changed.

Wireless networks, smartphone and tablet makers, network builders and countless other vendors, large and small, new and old are all experiencing this lag in growth.

There are several reasons. Historically, each generational shift — like the move to 5G — brought reliable growth. But as each cycle ended, growth naturally slowed, waiting for the next to begin.

This time is different. I believe growth will return, but through new paths. Some areas will see vibrant expansion, others won’t.

Still, every company needs to show growth to satisfy investors. That’s led to some unusual moves over the past decade.

Remember around 2015, AT&T began acquiring DirecTV, WarnerMedia, CNN, Warner Bros. Studios and more. Verizon bought AOL and Yahoo.

Both companies aimed to transform into something larger and more diversified. Admirable goals—but after years of effort, both fell short.

T-Mobile and Sprint seemed lost in a world of their own. T-Mobile finally found a new CEO, and they started the growth engines once again. They acquired Sprint. They finally had the right strategy and messaging and won market share.

Why is 5G growth not the same are previous generations in wireless?

While 5G kicked off the latest wave, it hasn’t followed the same trajectory as previous rollouts. Instead, new growth is emerging from different corners of the ecosystem: private wireless networks, fixed wireless access and hybrid broadband solutions.

If we pull the camera back, we can see growth coming from other companies in other industries using wireless to modernize themselves as well.

So, today there is growth. However, it is a different kind of growth.

Will private wireless, 5G wireless broadband and AI be the future?

So, what is the solution? It appears the solution comes from multiple new areas.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is another new area that the wireless industry is exploring. They are using this to improve network performance and offer new services and features to customers.

In fact, AI is still so new that going forward, we don’t yet know what we will think of next. Or, frankly, what AI will think of for itself.

Bottom line, the wireless industry is here to stay. Wireless is important. Wireless is strong.

That being said, things always change. Just as it has changed from analog to digital, and from 2G to 5G, things continue to change going forward.

I put it to you, that while wireless will grow, not every aspect of wireless will grow at the same rate.

Wireless, as an industry, has many new areas for growth. This means wireless networks, smartphones and tablets, networks for business and for consumers, and so much more.

PR and marketing are key factors for growth going forward

Every company needs to let the world know about them. That means investors, customers, partners and more.

Every company must become experts in effective public relations and marketing. If they are not experts today, they had better become experts in order for them to succeed going forward. After all, with all the noise and chaos in the marketplace, how will you be seen and heard?

Helping companies get their message out to the marketplace is key to survival and growth.

Advise to wireless and telecom companies on market changes and growth

As a wireless analyst and consultant for decades, I have worked with and advised most major competitors in the industry. That means I have seen marketplace growth opportunities change, time and time again, both up and down.

Understanding where we are today is an important key for long-term success, to not only develop new technology but also to talk about it to customers and investors.

This is one key mistake too many companies are making today. You must be seen. This is the necessary path to success in 2025 and beyond. After all, you can have the best company, products, and services, but if no one knows about them, can you really succeed?