India eyes global leadership in 6G space: Minister

India’s Bharat 6G Alliance had signed several agreement with countries such as U.S., South Korea, Japan, Germany, Finland, Brazil and the U.K. to boost 6G research activities

BARCELONA–India’s Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia outlined the country’s ambitious telecommunications plans during a presentation to journalists at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, taking place this week in Barcelona, Spain, highlighting India’s goal of becoming a leader in future 6G technology.

He noted that India’s Bharat 6G Alliance had signed several agreement with countries such as United States, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Finland, Brazil and the U.K to boost research activities in the 6G field.

The Bharat 6G Alliance is an initiative of the Indian industry, academia, national research institutions and standards organizations; its focus is on designing, developing and deploying technology for future 6G systems, through promotion of an ecosystem for research, design, development, field testing, security, certification and manufacturing of telecom solutions.

During the presentation, Scindia also highlighted India’s rapid 5G deployment as well as the success of its indigenous 4G technology stack, now set for export. Scindia emphasized that India has achieved significant progress in deploying 5G networks at an unprecedented pace.

5G services were launched across all states and union territories in India by October 2024, according to the Economic Survey 2025, recently released by the Indian government.

Currently, 5G connectivity is available in 779 out of 783 districts, supported by the deployment of over 460,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs) across the country. Indian telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have been actively expanding their 5G networks since October 2022.

Scindia noted that 5G infra currently covers 99% of districts across the country while the population coverage reaches 82%

Another key achievement highlighted by Scindia was the success of India’s indigenous 4G technology stack. As part of the government’s push for self-reliance in telecom infrastructure, local technology firms have developed a fully indigenous solution, now ready for international markets.

During his presentation, Scindia also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to satellite connectivity as part of its broader telecom strategy.

“We have made it very clear that satellite communication and capability is part of India’s portfolio that we will provide to all our customers. At this stage, we have given out two licenses. But, we are ready for anyone who wants to come to the Indian market,” Scindia said.

He further emphasized that India is open to welcoming any company willing to comply with the necessary regulatory and security requirements. “The requirements are the same for everyone — both in terms of security and technical. As long as anyone can satisfy that, India will welcome you with open arms,” he said.

Addressing the broader telecom landscape, Scindia highlighted the government’s priority of ensuring consumer choice. “I am responsible to all stakeholders: COAI, telcos, ISPs, product manufacturing companies… but, most of all to my consumers. My job as the telecom minister is to ensure that I give choice to my consumers. It may be through mobile, broadband or satellite. That choice is yours — what service or product you want to choose and at what cost. That is your decision,” he stated.

During his presentation, Scindia also officially announced that the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 will take place in New Delhi from October 8-11, 2025.

The event, organized by India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will focus on 5G, 6G, AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, satellite communications, smart mobility and industry 4.0.