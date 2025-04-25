Stonepeak backs AI growth with hyperscale platform launch

Stonepeak said its global data center footprint includes assets such as Cologix, CoreSite, Digital Edge and Cirion, spanning more than 100 facilities and 500 MW of capacity

In sum – what you need to know:

Stonepeak bets $1.5B on AI-powered infra – The firm launched Montera Infrastructure, a hyperscale data center platform in North America, with a $1.5 billion equity commitment to serve booming AI and cloud workloads.

Montera targets power-ready urban sites – The platform will build and operate 100+ MW turnkey data centers in Tier I and Tier II metros, prioritizing land with near-term power access for rapid deployment.

Strengthening Stonepeak’s global footprint – Montera becomes Stonepeak’s fourth North American data center investment and eighth globally.

Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, has announced the creation of Montera Infrastructure, a new data center platform focused on hyperscale development across North America.

In a release, the firm said it has committed a total of $1.5 billion in equity to support the venture.

Montera will design, build and operate turnkey data centers tailored to meet the surging demands of cloud computing and AI inferencing workloads. Targeting Tier I and Tier II metro areas, the company will prioritize sites with access to near-term power and aims to develop and manage facilities exceeding 100 megawatts (MW) in capacity.

Eanna Murphy, CEO of Montera stated: “Montera was born from a simple conviction: the digital future demands infrastructure that is faster, smarter and built with intent. With a significant capital commitment from Stonepeak and a team of seasoned hyperscale experts, we are well-positioned to lead the next wave of development across North America. Our mission is to deliver strategically located and scalable digital infrastructure that is engineered for rapid deployment and reliability so that our partners can focus on what matters most.”

“Addressing the unprecedented demand growth stemming from AI advancements and cloud computing requires expertise in data center development, power generation and transmission, capital formation and deep relationships with the hyperscalers. Eanna and his team have a track record of delivering more than eight gigawatts of data center capacity and have been at the forefront of helping design the infrastructure strategy of hyperscale customers, from model training and tuning to inferencing at scale. We are excited to partner with them and bring to bear the experience and capabilities of Stonepeak’s leading digital and power franchises,” said Andrew Thomas, senior managing director and head of Digital Infrastructure, Global ex-Europe at Stonepeak, added.

Montera is Stonepeak’s fourth data center investment in North America and its eighth worldwide. Stonepeak’s global data center footprint includes assets such as Cologix, CoreSite, Digital Edge and Cirion, spanning more than 100 facilities and 500 MW of capacity, with an additional over 400 MW in the development pipeline.

Stonepeak is an alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $73 billion of assets under management. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi.

