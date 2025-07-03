‘Made in Germany’ – DT promises sovereign enterprise cloud under new T Cloud brand

Deutsche Telekom has combined the B2B cloud offers from its local operator and integrator units in a bid to offer regional public and private cloud services for European enterprises.

In sum – what to know:

Unified cloud – Deutsche Telekom is consolidating its B2B cloud services under the T Cloud umbrella, offering public and private cloud solutions through a centralized platform for enterprise clients.

Leadership change – Lars Neumann will lead T Cloud with end-to-end responsibility for scaling strategy, sales and operations across all cloud segments.

Sovereign cloud – T Cloud is designed to meet growing demand for sovereign, Europe-based cloud infrastructure, offering multi-cloud flexibility in compliance with EU legal frameworks.

German carrier Deutsche Telekom has consolidated its B2B cloud operations under the new T Cloud brand. The move, effective from July 1, brings together the cloud portfolios of Telekom Deutschland and T-Systems, offering a centralized platform for enterprise clients. Lars Neumann will take over full responsibility for the integrated T Cloud division, overseeing strategy, sales, implementation, and development across the group’s cloud business.

The firm said T Cloud will simplify access to cloud services by offering a broad portfolio including public and private cloud from a single provider. Businesses can build tailored multi-cloud environments with varying levels of data sovereignty to meet regulatory and operational needs. The solutions are also delivered in line with European legal frameworks, it said.

Ferri Abolhassan, chief executive at T-Systems, said: “We offer our customers tailor-made solutions – ‘Made in Germany’ – for their specific needs. In this way, we are making digital transformation as easy as possible for our customers and at the same time strengthening Europe’s sovereignty in the cloud market.”

Rodrigo Diehl, chief executive at Telekom Deutschland, said: “The European market is looking for reliable, sovereign alternatives to U.S. hyperscalers. With T Cloud, we are bundling the cloud expertise of the entire Deutsche Telekom Group to complement the best Deutsche Telekom network in Europe. For our customers, this means maximum security and maximum availability.”

The German carrier has announced it is working with Nvidia to build Europe’s “first industrial AI cloud”, specifically to serve manufacturing companies in Germany and mainland Europe. The aim of the initiative is to provide secure and sovereign centralized AI data-center infrastructure for heavy-duty industrial workloads.

The implementation will take place by 2026 at the latest and will see Deutsche Telekom deliver the data centers, including the sale and operation of their compute capacity, plus sundry security and AI solutions. Nvidia will bring the hardware and software stack, pegged at 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), plus software acceleration for AI development and simulation.

Timotheus Höttges, chief executive at Deutsche Telekom, said: “Europe’s technological future needs a sprint, not a stroll. We must seize the opportunities of artificial intelligence now, revolutionize our industry and secure a leading position in the global technology competition. Our economic success depends on quick decisions and collaborative innovations.”

Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive at Nvidia, noted that in the era of AI, every manufacturer needs two factories: one for making things, and one for creating the intelligence that powers them. “By building Europe’s first industrial AI infrastructure, we’re enabling the region’s leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing.”