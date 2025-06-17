Deutsche Telekom taps Nvidia to build Europe’s “first industrial AI cloud”

In sum – what to know:

Industrial AI – Deutsche Telekom and Nvidia will build Europe’s first sovereign industrial AI cloud, to accelerate AI adoption in European manufacturing.

Telco managed – the platform, featuring 10,000 GPUs, will be managed and sold by Deutsche Telekom, bundled with security and AI software.

Euro drive – the project is framed as a push for European tech sovereignty and a competitive AI advantage over foreign cloud dependencies.

Deutsche Telekom is working with Nvidia (who else?) to build Europe’s “first industrial AI cloud”, specifically to serve manufacturing companies in Germany, and mainland Europe. The pitch is to provide secure and sovereign centralised AI data-centre infrastructure for heavy-duty industrial workloads. Deutsche Telekom suggested it will somehow finally propel the Industry 4.0 market, and the broader European tech sector, into a “sprint, not a stroll”.

The “implementation” will take place “by 2026 at the latest”. It will see Deutsche Telekom deliver the data centres, including the sale and operation of their compute capacity, plus sundry security and AI solutions. Nvidia will bring the hardware and software stack, pegged at 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs; nominally its DGX B200 systems and RTX Pro servers), plus software acceleration (CUDA-X, RTX, Omniverse) for AI development and simulation.

The project is presented as a major enabler for Industry 4.0 at scale, and a foundational step to Industry 5.0, where AI is not only a tool, but a co-pilot system for industrial design, decision-making, and operations. A statement said: “[We are paving] the way for the AI Gigafactory on the one hand and the opportunity to advance Germany as an industrial hub rapidly implementing AI and thus building a competitive advantage on the other.”

There is a clear sense about the drive to keep Europe competitive in AI-driven manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign cloud providers, especially from the US or China. The duo said: “It guarantees European values such as data protection and data security are adhered to and that data is only processed in accordance with European standards… [Telecoms] is helping to strengthen European industry while promoting Europe’s tech sovereignty.”

Timotheus Höttges, chief executive at Deutsche Telekom, said: “Europe’s technological future needs a sprint, not a stroll. We must seize the opportunities of artificial intelligence now, revolutionize our industry and secure a leading position in the global technology competition. Our economic success depends on quick decisions and collaborative innovations.”

Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive at Nvidia, said: “In the era of AI, every manufacturer needs two factories: one for making things, and one for creating the intelligence that powers them. By building Europe’s first industrial AI infrastructure, we’re enabling the region’s leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing.”