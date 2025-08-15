Infosys, Telstra form JV with acquisition of Versent stake

Infosys said that the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian enterprises and public sector organizations

In sum – what to know:

Infosys takes 75% stake in Versent – The acquisition gives Infosys operational control of the Australian cloud services firm, with Telstra retaining a 25% stake to maintain involvement.

JV to target AI-enabled transformation – The companies aim to combine AI, cloud, and cybersecurity capabilities with local expertise to deliver end-to-end transformation for enterprises and government.

Builds on ongoing Infosys–Telstra partnerships – The move follows previous collaborations in software engineering, IT transformation, and technology innovation initiatives since 2024.

Indian company Infosys has entered into a joint venture with Australian telco Telstra through the acquisition of a 75% stake in Versent Group, a digital transformation provider and wholly owned Telstra subsidiary, the former said in a release.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telstra will retain the remaining 25% share. The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian enterprises and public sector organizations, the Indian firm said.

Versent Group, with 650 staff across Australia, works with government, education, financial services, energy, and utilities clients. The company is known for its cloud strategy and digital engineering capabilities, delivered in collaboration with major technology partners. Infosys will take operational control, while Telstra’s minority stake signals ongoing involvement in the business, the firm added.

The collaboration will combine Infosys’ AI and cloud capabilities — including its Topaz AI suite, Cobalt cloud platform, and cybersecurity services from The Missing Link — with Telstra’s network reach and Versent’s local expertise.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said: “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent Group’s cloud-first digital foundation. Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region.”

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the joint venture “reflects our confidence in the value we can unlock together” and that Infosys’ global scale and industry knowledge would help accelerate Versent’s growth.

Meanwhile, Oliver Camplin-Warner, group executive for Telstra Enterprise, noted the combined strengths of all three companies will help customers “grow and innovate in today’s fast-moving, AI-driven digital landscape.”

This new agreement represents a new step in a broader collaboration between the Indian company and Telstra. In 2024, the companies had announced a multi-year agreement to enhance Telstra’s software engineering and IT transformation, followed in 2025 by a partnership with Telstra International to support the company’s Connected Future 30 strategy.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of Infosys’ fiscal year 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other standard conditions.

Earlier this year, Telstra said it was set to introduce what it claims to be the first programmable network in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through a collaboration with Ericsson.

Over the next four years, the Australian telecommunications provider will upgrade its network with Ericsson’s latest Open RAN-ready hardware and 5G Advanced software, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance network management and resilience.

The upgrade will bolster Telstra’s current 5G network, improving reliability and efficiency while offering more tailored connectivity solutions for both individual and enterprise customers. Additionally, the deployment of AI-driven self-detection and self-healing features aims to enhance network performance, ensuring greater consistency in speed and service quality, the vendor said.

Ericsson explained that a key component of this transformation is the use of network APIs, which will facilitate collaboration with technology innovators. This initiative aligns with the objectives of Aduna, a global venture focused on leveraging network APIs to drive new revenue opportunities for the telecom industry. Telstra and Ericsson are among the founding members of Aduna, alongside major global telecom providers such as América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone.