Huawei Cloud expands global footprint

Huawei Cloud has been expanding its position as a global cloud-native technology provider, now operating across 34 regions and 101 availability zones and serving customers in over 170 countries and regions.

The vendor noted that it generated CNY 68.8 billion ($9.5 billion) in cloud-related revenue last year, underscoring the rapid adoption of its services worldwide.

It added that Huawei Cloud infrastructure supports more than 1,300 AI customers and powers over 500 real-world scenarios across government services, manufacturing, healthcare, and autonomous driving. These capabilities are anchored in Huawei’s broader technology stack, integrating Ascend AI chips, HarmonyOS, Kunpeng processors, GaussDB, and the EulerOS operating system, the Chinese vendor added.

Beyond commercial deployments, Huawei Cloud is a major player in the global cloud-native open-source community, ranking among the top contributors to projects under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), the firm said. The company leads or co-leads several key initiatives, including KubeEdge for edge-cloud synergy, Volcano for AI/ML batch computing, and Karmada for multi-cloud Kubernetes orchestration.

Huawei Cloud’s offerings span public, hybrid, distributed, and edge cloud environments, with particular expertise in AI containerization and serverless computing — areas increasingly in demand for advanced AI/ML workloads.

In recognition of these capabilities, Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for container management placed Huawei in the Leaders quadrant. Gartner cited the company’s broad deployment flexibility — from on-premises to edge — and its strong contributions to open-source container management technologies. The report also highlighted the company’s AI/ML container capabilities and ability to meet diverse infrastructure needs.