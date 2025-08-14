Deutsche Telekom launches AI phone in Europe

Deutsche Telekom noted that the AI-phone integrates the Perplexity Assistant, enabling users to perform a range of everyday tasks

In sum – what to know:

Launch in 10 markets – Deutsche Telekom releases AI-enabled phone and tablet in Germany and nine other European countries, starting at €149 and €199 respectively.

Everyday AI integration – Devices include the Perplexity Assistant for daily tasks, from translations to trip planning, plus AI camera tools through Picsart.

Market trend alignment – Launch follows forecasts of rapid adoption of AI-capable smartphones, projected to make up 70% of global shipments by 2028.

German carrier Deutsche Telekom has introduced an AI-enabled smartphone and tablet, with the main goal of making artificial intelligence more widely accessible at a relatively low price, the telco said in a release.

The devices, priced from €149 ($174) for the AI-phone and €199 for the AI-tablet, are available starting today in Germany and nine other European markets, including Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, and Slovakia.

The AI-phone integrates the Perplexity Assistant, enabling users to perform a range of everyday tasks — from drafting emails and setting calendar events to planning trips, finding recipes, translating text, and answering general questions. The European telco noted that users can interact with the assistant via voice or text, either by pressing a dedicated button or double-clicking the power key. The device connects to pre-installed apps for functions such as navigation, messaging, and calls, the telco added.

“We’re bringing the AI-phone to people across Europe. It takes care of everyday tasks and quickly finds reliable information,” said Dominique Leroy, board member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom.

In Germany, the purchase price includes an 18-month subscription to Perplexity Pro and a three-month Picsart Pro license. The Perplexity assistant will remain permanently available on the devices.

Deutsche Telekom also said it is also making AI tools available to existing customers without new devices through its Magenta AI feature in the MeinMagenta app, which connects users to Perplexity’s answer engine and, soon, to Picsart’s AI background editor.

Through “Magenta AI,” Deutsche Telekom is centralizing generative AI tools within the MeinMagenta app, making them accessible to all customers. The service already features Perplexity’s answer engine, with more tools to be added later this year:

Google Cloud AI: Enables real-time object recognition using a smartphone camera.

ElevenLabs: Converts text, URLs or documents into high-quality podcasts quickly and easily.

Picsart: Allows users to create personalized images and apply artistic styles to their selfies.

“Artificial intelligence is the big technology of our time. It changes a lot. But there is still some reluctance. We believe AI offers significant opportunities. To use those, people need to take part and try out AI tools. ‘Our’ AI-phone and Magenta AI features in the app give our customers compact access to various AI services and allow them to explore this technology first-hand,” said Claudia Nemat, board member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

According to a research by IDC, shipments of AI-capable smartphones will reach 912 million units by 2028, with 70% of the market using generative AI functions.

The German telco had initially unveiled its AI phone in Mobile World Congress 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

During MWC 2025, Deutsche Telekom also showcased more than 30 AI-powered solutions for enterprises, government agencies, and smart cities. One example is the development of an AI chatbot for the judicial system, designed to streamline legal document searches and analysis, making court proceedings more efficient.

The operator also introduced advanced AI-driven cybersecurity measures at MWC. The company is deploying “honeypots 2.0,” digital decoys that lure cybercriminals into simulated systems. Unlike traditional honeypots, these AI-powered traps react dynamically, creating the illusion of a successful intrusion while analyzing hacker tactics, the telco added.

Deutsche Telekom is also harnessing AI to optimize network performance in real time. Through a partnership with Google Cloud, the company is developing “RAN Guardian Agent,” an AI-powered assistant built on Gemini 2.0 that can analyze network behavior, detect anomalies and implement self-healing measures.

This system will enhance mobile performance, particularly in high-demand scenarios such as concerts, sports events and traffic congestion, according to the German carrier.