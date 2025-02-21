Ericsson, Telstra claim first programmable network in APAC

Ericsson explained that a key component of this transformation is the use of network APIs, which will facilitate collaboration with technology innovators

Australian carrier Telstra is set to introduce what it claims to be the first programmable network in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through a collaboration with Ericsson.

Over the next four years, the Australian telecommunications provider will upgrade its network with Ericsson’s latest Open RAN-ready hardware and 5G Advanced software, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance network management and resilience.

The upgrade will bolster Telstra’s current 5G network, improving reliability and efficiency while offering more tailored connectivity solutions for both individual and enterprise customers. Additionally, the deployment of AI-driven self-detection and self-healing features aims to enhance network performance, ensuring greater consistency in speed and service quality, the vendor said.

Ericsson explained that a key component of this transformation is the use of network APIs, which will facilitate collaboration with technology innovators. This initiative aligns with the objectives of Aduna, a global venture focused on leveraging network APIs to drive new revenue opportunities for the telecom industry. Telstra and Ericsson are among the founding members of Aduna, alongside major global telecom providers such as América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone.

The enhanced 5G Standalone (5G SA) capabilities will support next-generation applications and enable the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across Australia. By optimizing spectrum use, Telstra aims to double its 5G capacity, improve coverage depth and reduce energy consumption, Ericsson added.

Telstra’s CEO Vicki Brady, said: “We are at an inflection point, where customer needs for technology and connectivity are becoming more sophisticated, requiring a step change in how connectivity is delivered and consumed. At the same time, demand for mobile data on our network has tripled over the past five years.

“Through our partnership with Ericsson, the first-of-its-kind for any operator across Asia-Pacific, we will evolve our offering and improve the efficiency of how we use our spectrum so we can increase our 5G network capacity to deliver better consistency of performance, reliability and speed to millions of customers,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm, added: “High-performing programmable networks are the building blocks to digitalize enterprises and nations. Telstra — a longstanding early adopter partner of Ericsson — is set to enjoy the benefits that Ericsson 5G SA connectivity will bring. This faster, more secure, and differentiated connectivity will transform consumer and enterprise experiences and enable developers to use 5G technologies to experiment, innovate, and build game-changing applications.

The deployment includes Ericsson’s Open RAN-ready Massive MIMO radios and RAN Compute solutions, as well as the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP), which is designed to support multi-vendor and multi-technology networks.

Last month, Telstra, in partnership with Ericsson and MediaTek, has reached a peak downlink speed of 9.4 Gbps on its live commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network, with speeds exceeding 10 Gbps demonstrated in a controlled laboratory environment.

The increased capacity supports emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which require high data throughput.

The achievement took place at Telstra’s Innovation Center on the Gold Coast. A live mobile site was equipped with Ericsson’s Radio System base station, running the 5G Advanced software.