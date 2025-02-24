Globe Telecom tests Nokia API suite for Filipino enterprises

Philippines-based network operator Globe Telecom is working with Nokia to provide enterprises with enhanced security via network application programming interfaces (APIs), the Finnish vendor has said. The firm is testing Nokia’s so-called Network Exposure Platform (NEP) to enable developers and enterprises to create “security focused” apps based on features in the cellular 5G standard. It is focused on the financial services sector, first of all, with other enterprise verticals to follow.

APIs provide access to data and functionality within new 5G networks, allowing application developers to utilise inherent network capabilities to build new use cases for their customers. Nokia’s NEP is a version of the GSMA Operator Platform, a standard for a common platform exposing operator capabilities to developers. It works with its Network as Code platform, launched in 2023, which aligns with the GSMA Open Gateway aggregator concept to provide developers with a cloud platform to leverage 5G network features and functions in their apps.

Nokia said it has 48 partners for its networking coding platform, including operators BT, Orange, StarHub, Telefónica, and Telecom Argentina, plus non-telcos like Google Cloud, Infobip, Elmo. Nokia acquired US-based firm Rapid, which runs the “world’s largest public API hub” late last year (2024). Globe Telecom already uses Nokia radio access network (RAN) equipment in its public 5G network. Both firms contribute to GSMA’s Open Gateway and the Linux Foundation’s CAMARA initiatives to standardise network APIs.

Joel Agustin, head of service planning and engineering at Globe Telecom, said: “With cyberattacks on banking services accelerating, it is crucial that we make available the latest network-powered technologies to our enterprise customers and help them safeguard against fraud. We are now at the stage of testing how Nokia’s NEP can support our customers in the banking and enterprise sectors with security verification tools to prevent fraudulent transactions.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of Nokia’s network monetization platform business, within its cloud and network services division, said: “We are very pleased to work with Globe Telecom, along with our growing developer community, in the building of new applications that strengthen security for financial service providers in the Philippines. Nokia NEP will help Globe Telecom organise, control, and secure the way its network is integrated into developer ecosystems and platforms, ensuring choice, flexibility, and security in creating new application use cases.”