du claims first 5G VoNR launch in the UAE

Emirati-based operator du claimed to be the first operator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to commercially launch 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

It has also secured full certification from top handset manufacturers for compatibility with its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, the Arab carrier said in a release.

The telco noted it is paving the way for the next wave of 5G features that will support AI-driven applications, advanced augmented reality (AR) and immersive communication experiences, adding that this next stage in 5G evolution brings significant benefits to both consumers and enterprises. du noted that users can now experience improved download and upload speeds, ultra-low latency and superior call quality through VoNR. The full implementation of 5G capabilities is expected to impact key industries such as smart cities, healthcare, education, and entertainment, it added.

Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO at du, said: “Our commitment to evolving and elevating our network to superior standards has resulted in the 5G SA network certification, guaranteeing that du customers experience ultra-modern connectivity and unparalleled digital experiences. We are also pleased to announce the commercial launch of VoNR over 5G, which aims to enhance the customer experience journey in the voice call services and provide seamless 5G experience as well as improving the network efficiency.”

“The introduction of the 5G SA network and the enablement of VoNR over 5G network represent a giant leap forward in our mission to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. This technology not only supercharges the user experience with phenomenal speeds and premium call quality but also opens a world of possibilities for businesses and public services, driving the UAE closer to its smart city aspirations,” said Karim Benkirane, chief commercial officer at du.

du is currently in the process of deploying 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology in Dubai as part of its national rollout program, Hasan Alshemeili, the telco’s head of infra technology planning, had said during a keynote session at Huawei’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024), which took place in October 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The executive noted that du has already deployed hundreds of 5G-A base stations while its plans for the whole country stipulate the deployment of thousands of base stations.

du previously stated that its 5G-Advanced strategy includes the deployment of this technology in the main cities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2025 and achieving national coverage by 2026.

du had carried out 5G-A trials in October 2023, which paved the way for the initial commercial launch of the technology in January 2024.

The Arab carrier is already working on the next generation of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology using 5G-A. In this field, du aims to reach a market share of 40% within the next three years, which compares with a current market share of 34%, according to a previous report.

The carrier also plans to utilize the capability of 5G-A technology in both the B2C and B2B segments. In the B2B area, du plans to offer a slicing function and a 5G-to-B suite of services.

du had initially launched 5G services in 2019 and 5G SA technology in 2023.

The Arab telco had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to boost 5G-A technology in the UAE. The project, dubbed “5G-A Country,” seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of the Arab country, according to Huawei.