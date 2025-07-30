AT&T deploys third-party rApp on live network using Ericsson AI platform

AT&T and Ericsson said the rApp deployment marks a significant advancement in multi-vendor programmability

In sum – what to know:

An rApp first – AT&T claims to be the first CSP globally to deploy a third-party rApp to optimize its live production network.

Ericsson’s EIAP – The rApp was deployed using Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform, over the R1 interface.

rApp momentum – AT&T and Ericsson called the deployment a “watershed moment for the telecom industry” that confirms value of open standards.

In a major step toward open, automated networks, AT&T and Ericsson have completed what they claim to be the first-ever deployment of a third-party RAN automation application (rApp) on a live production network. The milestone was achieved using Ericsson’s Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) and the industry-standard Open RAN R1 interface, marking a significant advancement in multi-vendor programmability.

Developed by an independent third-party vendor, the rApp was deployed into AT&T’s live network after rigorous testing. It now runs atop Ericsson’s Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) system, optimizing RAN performance in real-time by tapping into network telemetry and policy-defined goals.

Rob Soni, VP of RAN Technology at AT&T said this marks a “significant leap forward in our commitment to openness and collaboration … We look forward to seeing the new levels of innovation, agility, and efficiency that programmability will unlock.”

The announcement reinforces the role of rApps as foundational elements of telecom automation. These software applications run on the non-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (non-RT RIC), using AI and policy rules to improve things like energy efficiency, spectrum utilization, and coverage. rApps differ from their near-real-time counterparts (xApps) in that they operate at slower intervals, typically minutes to hours, making them ideal for tasks like KPI monitoring, network healing, and predictive maintenance.

According to Ericsson’s Anders Vestergren, head of network management, the deployment shows that the company’s platform is ready to support a true multi-vendor innovation ecosystem, accelerating Open RAN adoption with tangible benefits.

Ericsson said also that it “marks the industry’s move from closed, single-vendor Self-Organizing Networks (SON) toward an open, future-proof architecture” guided by Open RAN Alliance standards. Central to this evolution is the use of standardized interfaces like R1, which allow rApps to communicate with a Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) platform to make real-time adjustments across the RAN. “This evolution enables CSPs like AT&T to mix and match best-in-class rApps, foster innovation across a broader developer community, and encourage openness in the supply chain,” Ericsson added.

The industry is now one step closer to the vision of disaggregated, programmable networks, where operators can source best-in-class capabilities from a wide variety of vendors without being locked into proprietary systems. While the rApp ecosystem is still emerging, AT&T’s live integration sets a precedent for broader adoption of open, standards-based network automation.