Dell AI for Telecom brings together AI data, infrastructure, software, services and use cases

Communications service providers (CSPs) are facing increasing pressure to optimize their operations and reduce costs and energy use — all while improving network performance and enhancing the customer experience. An effective and intentional artificial intelligence (AI) strategy will set the stage for long-term network evolution, enabling CSPs to dynamically, holistically and in some cases, automatically, address these pressures.

In support of this telco AI journey, Dell AI for Telecom, which was announced in September 2024, brings together AI data, infrastructure, software, services and use cases. By allowing CSPs to quickly put these pieces together, the solution will help them better align their technology strategy with their business goals, making the following three key capabilities possible, according to Dell: running any AI workload anywhere in their network; using a validated, turnkey solution to accelerate time-to-value; and accessing Dell’s partner ecosystem to realize network enhancements from core to edge.

Specifically, the expanded partnership between Dell and NVIDIA includes the

co-creation and validation of telecom AI solutions to support things like the automation of call center scripts and customer care operations, network troubleshooting and analysis, predictive network maintenance and the development of digital twins, as well as facilitate AI deployments at the network edge and design and deploy GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offerings.

Overall, this approach to AI — and the applications it enables — will make it possible for telcos to maximize network performance at the lowest possible cost, and as a result, improve customer experience and loyalty and deliver greater value at the enterprise edge.

“To support AI workloads across the entire network — whether at a remote cell site, an enterprise or a data center — CSPs need a robust ecosystem,” wrote Andrew Vaz, the vice president of product management for Dell’s telecom systems business, in a blog post. “Building the perfect AI infrastructure involves more than deploying a GPU-equipped server or loading an application; it requires a harmonious blend of hardware, software and expertise. CSPs need the right partner to turn their innovative ideas into tangible ROI.”

