China Unicom’s profit climbs in H1 as costs ease

China Unicom noted that its net profit for the first half of the year rose 5% year-on-year to CNY14.5 billion

In sum – what to know:

Profit up on cost control – Net income rose 5% to CNY14.5 billion in H1 2025, supported by lower finance expenses and a 15% reduction in capex.

Strong digital and cloud growth – Digital applications revenue jumped 26% to CNY45.4 billion, while cloud sales increased 18.6% to CNY37.6 billion.

5G and IoT expansion – Network subscribers reached 213.5 million, private 5G networks grew 64%, and IoT connections hit 685.1 million, with 5G-Advanced live in more than 330 cities.

China Unicom reported first-half 2025 profit growth, helped by lower finance expenses and reduced capital spending.

In its earnings release, the Chinese carrier noted that its net profit for the first half of the year rose 5% year-on-year to CNY14.5 billion ($2 billion), while total revenue increased 1.4% to CNY200.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the telco’s capex in H1 declined by 15% to CNY20.2 billion, with full-year spending expected to fall 10% to CNY55 billion.

The telco’s computing and digital smart applications division saw revenue surge 26% to CNY45.4 billion in the period, while cloud sales climbed 18.6% to CNY37.6 billion. International business revenue rose 11% to CNY6.8 billion. Mobile revenue increased 1.5% to CNY178.4 billion, and telecom product sales were steady at CNY21.8 billion.

China Unicom’s 5G network subscriber base — counted as customers with both a 5G plan and compatible device — increased by nearly 10 million in Q2 to reach 213.5 million at end-June. In Q2 2024, the telco had reported 276.2 million 5G package subscribers under its previous counting method.

Meanwhile, virtual 5G private network customers surged 64.4% year-on-year to 19,754, while the operator now supports 7,500 5G-enabled factories. IoT connections grew 22% to 685.1 million. China Unicom also said its 5G-Advanced network now covers more than 330 cities across the country.

Chen Zhongyue, chairman of China Unicom, said: “2025 is a pivotal year for artificial intelligence, marking its transition from theory to practice, and a crucial juncture for the large-scale implementation of its applications to yield tangible results. The company will deeply implement the integrated innovation strategy, continuously deepen the ‘three integrations’ between computing power and network, between data and AI, and between digital and real economies, and continuously advance ‘the three innovations’ of network, technology, and service, striving to create greater value for shareholders, customers, and society.”