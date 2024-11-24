Telkomsel enhances 4G infra with AI solutions from ZTE

Telkomsel said its 5G network covered more than 1,000 points spread across 56 cities as of the end of August

Indonesian telecom operator Telkomsel has partnered with Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based solution to enhance the performance of its 4G/LTE services in Makassar and Kendari regions.

This advanced system, called the ‘Self-Adaptive Feedback’ solution, builds on their previous collaboration announced at the 2024 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It aligns with Telkomsel’s Hyper AI initiative, which aims to deliver customer-focused network performance, said ZTE.

The vendor noted that the solution optimizes network efficiency without requiring additional hardware. The system allows Telkomsel to automatically fine-tune network parameters —like speed and power management — to support resource-heavy activities such as video streaming and gaming. It also contributes to reducing operational expenses by improving energy efficiency.

Network testing in Makassar and Kendari has demonstrated notable improvements: video buffering has dropped by 15%, download speeds are up by 11%, and webpage load times have accelerated by almost 30%, according to the vendor.

Beyond enhanced performance, Self-Adaptive Feedback technology includes energy-saving capabilities that automatically shift base stations to low-power modes during off-peak periods. This has led to a 15% improvement in power efficiency and an 8% reduction in energy usage, cutting operational costs.

Wong Soon Nam, Telkomsel’s chief strategic planning officer, said: “We hope that the adoption of cutting-edge technology like Self-Adaptive Feedback — as part of Telkomsel’s Hyper AI approach — will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also strengthen our position as an industry leader consistently delivering positive impacts and benefits for Indonesia.”

Richard Liang, president director of ZTE Indonesia, said: “By integrating artificial intelligence into the network, we not only enhance efficiency but also address the increasing demand for access to high-quality digital content. Through this collaboration, we are committed to improving the quality of digital access in Indonesia and making a positive contribution to society.”

To date, Self-Adaptive Feedback technology has been deployed at more than 90 Telkomsel sites, benefiting more than 300,000 customers.

In August, Telkomsel said its 5G network covered more than 1,000 points spread across 56 cities, including strategic areas such as industrial zones, residential areas, international airports and priority tourist destinations in Indonesia.