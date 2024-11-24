5G campus networks are private, locally limited mobile communications networks that can be used exclusively and tailored specifically

Germany’s Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) said it is launching a consultation process for the implementation of 5G technologies for vertical industries, the ministry said in a release.

The consultation process examines the needs of users in more detail and promotes dialogue on establishing a 5G and 6G ecosystem. The consultation further seeks to establish tailored measures to make the potential of private mobile networks widely usable, the BMDV said.

Federal Minister Volker Wissing said: “Efficient, fast and reliable telecommunications networks are the nervous system of digitalization and the basis for growth and prosperity in the digital age. In order to help key technologies such as 5G and 6G to break through in the economy, we must tackle the opportunities and challenges together. Our consultation offers a platform for an open dialogue on how 5G can become a driver of digital innovations in the economy. In doing so, we are implementing another measure of our Gigabit strategy.”

The ministry also highlighted that the consultation is aimed at a wide range of recipients, including network operators, network equipment suppliers, system integrators, professional associations and forums, relevant research institutions and the broad group of users in vertical industries, such as companies and management consultancies. Comprehensive participation is crucial in order to capture the diverse perspectives and requirements and to build on the successes of the 5G innovation program, it added.

The ministry also explained that the so-called 5G campus networks are private, locally limited mobile communications networks that can be used exclusively and tailored specifically to the requirements of companies. They enable highly secure and low-latency communication that can be used, for example, for the automation of production processes, the control of machines in real time or the use of IoT technologies in industry.

“5G campus networks offer decisive advantages over the network technologies that have been predominantly used to date, such as WLAN, Industrial Ethernet or Bluetooth Low Energy applications, such as high capacities, low latencies and high reliability. The future 6G mobile communications standard will continue this development and further increase its importance for competitiveness,” the ministry said.

All interested parties are invited to submit their contributions by January 20, 2025, the ministry added.