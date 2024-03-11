YOU ARE AT:5GTelkomsel, Huawei claim first 5G smart warehouse in Indonesia
Huawei
Image courtesy of Telkomsel

Telkomsel, Huawei claim first 5G smart warehouse in Indonesia

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GCarriersEnterprise

Huawei noted that warehouse managers can carry out simulations using digital twins and big data analytics solutions

Indonesian service provider Telkomsel and Chinese vendor Huawei have debuted what they claim is the first 5G smart warehouse and 5G innovation center in Indonesia.

Located in Cikarang, Bekasi, West Java, this new facility aims to prove the potential of 5G technology to transform warehouse management, increase operational efficiency and open up new opportunities for the logistics industry.

Mr. Long, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, said: “This 5G smart warehouse is clear proof that 5G technology can bring added value to traditional industries in Indonesia.”

Indra Mardiatna, Telkomsel’s network director, added: “Telkomsel is committed to providing connectivity, solutions and innovative services that can encourage empowerment and open up more opportunities for business growth in Indonesia. We hope that the implementation of the 5G smart warehouse and 5G innovation center solution concepts can provide a transformative experience for business people in the logistics industry, especially in the aspect of increasing management capabilities and operational efficiency of warehouses.”

Huawei explained that the 5G smart warehouse concept utilizes a 5G private network, multi-access edge computing (MEC), internet-of-things (IoT) connections and big data analytics to optimize operations, improve work safety and security and prevent human errors, while also creating effective working time and reducing both energy consumption and the potential for unexpected losses.

The vendor also explained that warehouse managers can carry out digital simulations using digital twins and big data analytics solutions to monitor and analyze warehouse operations in real-time to optimize inventory management, especially by preventing excess inventory or inventory shortages.

Telkomsel Enterprise is providing 5G broadband connectivity to facilitate communication between staff and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) robots while ensuring efficient movement of goods, as well as a warehouse security system equipped with video sensors and infrared sensing.

Previous article
Nokia, stc perform O-RAN based-5G private wireless network trial
Next article
Vodafone, Intel expand O-RAN collaboration

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats