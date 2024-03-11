Telkomsel, Huawei claim first 5G smart warehouse in Indonesia

Huawei noted that warehouse managers can carry out simulations using digital twins and big data analytics solutions

Indonesian service provider Telkomsel and Chinese vendor Huawei have debuted what they claim is the first 5G smart warehouse and 5G innovation center in Indonesia.

Located in Cikarang, Bekasi, West Java, this new facility aims to prove the potential of 5G technology to transform warehouse management, increase operational efficiency and open up new opportunities for the logistics industry.

Mr. Long, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, said: “This 5G smart warehouse is clear proof that 5G technology can bring added value to traditional industries in Indonesia.”

Indra Mardiatna, Telkomsel’s network director, added: “Telkomsel is committed to providing connectivity, solutions and innovative services that can encourage empowerment and open up more opportunities for business growth in Indonesia. We hope that the implementation of the 5G smart warehouse and 5G innovation center solution concepts can provide a transformative experience for business people in the logistics industry, especially in the aspect of increasing management capabilities and operational efficiency of warehouses.”

Huawei explained that the 5G smart warehouse concept utilizes a 5G private network, multi-access edge computing (MEC), internet-of-things (IoT) connections and big data analytics to optimize operations, improve work safety and security and prevent human errors, while also creating effective working time and reducing both energy consumption and the potential for unexpected losses.

The vendor also explained that warehouse managers can carry out digital simulations using digital twins and big data analytics solutions to monitor and analyze warehouse operations in real-time to optimize inventory management, especially by preventing excess inventory or inventory shortages.

Telkomsel Enterprise is providing 5G broadband connectivity to facilitate communication between staff and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) robots while ensuring efficient movement of goods, as well as a warehouse security system equipped with video sensors and infrared sensing.