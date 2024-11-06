‘A pivotal moment for telcos’ as AI and network infrastructure converge

Dell Technologies and NVIDIA partner to offer CSPs an easy button for AI

As communications service providers (CSPs) work to manage multi-faceted network modernization and transformation programs, networks, operations and services are all becoming more complex. With the rise of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, CSPs have the chance to tame this ramping complexity while gaining operational efficiencies and pursuing new monetization opportunities.

To help CSPs accelerate these technological transformations while adopting AI, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, along with a robust and growing ecosystem of specialized software providers, have collaborated to develop an “easy button.”

In an interview with RCR Wireless News during Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, NVIDIA Global Head of Business Development for Telco Operations Lilac Ilan, and Dell Technologies’ Suresh Raam, director of telecom hardware partnerships and AI ecosystem, discussed Dell AI for Telecom with NVIDIA—a combination of Dell’s infrastructure and services with NVIDIA’s semiconductors and software, along with third-party AI integrations for everything from BSS and customer experience management to network operations support and predictive maintenance.

Big picture, Ilan said, “This is a moment in history. We’re in a pivotal moment for the telcos…You’re seeing a convergence—convergence of the network infrastructure and AI infrastructure coming together. And this gives the telco an opportunity to reclaim back some of this new economics that they have perhaps missed.”

Referencing research commissioned by Dell Technologies, Raam sized the global telco AI market opportunity growing at more than a 28% CAGR to $14.5 billion by 2033. But while the market will clearly grow, almost 70% of executives surveyed expressed concern around the complexity pace of AI advancement and their ability to effectively leverage it.

Raam said the Dell AI for Telecom program developed with NVIDIA “basically provides the CSPs an easy button for them to accelerate AI deployments…It’s becoming the driver for network cloud transformation.” He highlighted that this solution is pre-validated and aligned with key use cases that deliver clear ROI. And with regard to new monetization opportunities, Raam pointed to work with Indonesia ICT firm Lintasarta which is using Dell servers and NVIDIA GPUs to deliver GPU-as-a-Service for national businesses.

