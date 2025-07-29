O2 uses AI tools to support customer service transformation

O2 noted that the centerpiece of the rollout is a proprietary AI tool called Lumi AI. Its main function is to assist customer service agents during calls by analyzing conversations in real time

U.K. carrier Virgin Media O2 has launched a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools aimed at improving how human agents support customers — especially those with complex or vulnerable needs.

In a release, the telco noted that the centerpiece of the rollout is a proprietary AI tool called Lumi AI. Its main function is to assist customer service agents during calls by analyzing conversations in real time, and offer helpful prompts and resolution suggestions to agents while they speak with customers. For example, if a customer appears to need more explanation on a certain topic, Lumi can guide the agent to offer clarification. It can also recommend potential resolutions that have worked in similar cases, as well as products or services that may better suit the customer’s needs, the carrier explained.

The tool is currently being piloted with a select group of Virgin Media O2 agents working in care, telesales, and retentions. A wider rollout is planned over the coming months, including to a new 500-person customer service team based in Manchester, tasked with handling complex and sensitive cases.

Lumi AI is part of a larger digital investment strategy that Virgin Media O2 introduced earlier this year. The initiative includes a four-pillar approach to transforming the company’s service model using digital tools and improved customer insights.

Virgin Media O2 is also using other new AI-driven systems. One example is an AI-powered customer contact center platform from Amazon Web Services (AWS), implemented earlier in 2025. This platform lets customers state the reason for their query at the beginning of a call, then routes them to the most relevant team—minimizing the need for agents to transfer calls between departments. Since its launch, the platform has improved the rate of “first time resolution,” which is now up 8% over the last six months. Additionally, 70% of complaints are now resolved within 24 hours.

Virgin Media O2 also highlighted that these tools have helped cut overall complaints by more than 50% over the past year.

In addition, new AI software is being used to flag when a customer may be in a vulnerable situation or require special attention. These insights allow agents to offer more tailored support. Another tool, an Auto Call Summarization feature, listens to conversations and generates accurate summaries of key points. This means agents no longer need to take detailed notes during a call, allowing them to focus entirely on addressing the customer’s issue. Summaries are made available to agents at the end of the conversation and are also sent to the customer for their records.

Alan Stott, director of customer contact at Virgin Media O2, said: “We know that when a customer needs to contact us—whether over the phone or online—they simply want to get through to us without long delays, they want to ensure we understand their issue, and they want a satisfactory resolution as quickly as possible.”

“Through investing in new digital tools and leveraging the expertise of partners, we are making real strides in improving the Virgin Media O2 customer experience. Far from replacing our human workforce, AI technology is helping to create a team of super-agents better equipped and more empowered to resolve customer issues first-time,” he added.

Last month, Virgin Media O2 announced a spectrum transfer agreement with rival operator Vodafone UK that will see Virgin Media O2 acquire 78.8 megahertz of spectrum for an investment of £343 million.

The carrier said that this new spectrum will materially enhance its network position and help to improve the connectivity experience of consumers and businesses across the country.