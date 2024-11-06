Spirent Communications is in the process of being acquired by Keysight Technologies

Spirent Communications said that it has been seeing an “uptick” in its performance during the third quarter of the year, compared to the same time last year.

In a trading update, the company said that its order intake “gathered momentum,” with specific call-outs for wins in lifecycle service assurance and high-speed internet testing. Spirent also said that after it introduced data center AI testing, it saw “immediate wins” from data center customers.

Spirent said that it saw 5% revenue growth in the third quarter.

“We saw positive trading momentum in the third quarter and will carefully monitor how this develops in coming months,” said Spirent Communications CEO Eric Updyke in a statement. “We are very proud of the engagement of all of our staff driving our strategy forward in a challenging backdrop, particularly given the offer by Keysight to acquire Spirent. We have continued to protect our R&D investments in key technologies which we expect to drive our long-term structural growth when customers spending improves.”

Spirent Communications is in the process of being acquired by Keysight Technologies, with the transaction expected to close before the end of April 2025. Keysight offered about $1.5 billion for Spirent, outbidding fellow T&M company Viavi Solutions.

“Despite challenging market conditions and customer hesitancy resulting from recent takeover announcements, we are encouraged by our third quarter performance, and we will continue to monitor leading indicators to gauge when the Telco market will resume R&D investment plans in earnest,” Spirent said in a release.

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies is making a couple of leadership changes as a result of two longtime employees retiring. It is promoting its VP of the Americas sales region, Steve Yoon, to take over as senior VP of global sales from Mark Wallace, who will be retiring after more than 35 years with Keysight. Ee Huei Sin, SVP and president of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, is also retiring after more than 30 years with the company, and Keysight has named Jason Kary—currently VP, treasurer and investor relations—to fill the role for EISG.

“I am excited to announce the appointment of Steve and Jason, two strong leaders with extensive expertise and experience,” said Keysight President and CEO Satish Dhanasekaran. “They will play a critical role in advancing Keysight’s software-centric solutions strategy and driving long-term value creation. I also want to express my gratitude to Mark and Huei Sin for their outstanding contributions and leadership. Their accomplished careers have left a lasting impact on Keysight.”

Yoon and Kary will report to Dhanasekaran in their new roles.

–Anritsu had a number of announcements this week, including that it has achieved Global Certification Forum (GCF) certification for additional conformance tests for 5G and LTE Next Generation emergency calling (NGeCall), and now offers full support those validated test cases on its 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR.

Anritsu also touted a customer win with Zhejiang Sunnyverse Technology, which develops Extended Reality devices. Sunnyverse will be using Anritsu test solutions to evaluate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance of its augmented and virtual reality devices.

Finally, the test company also unveiled an updated website on Non-Terrestrial Networks to tap into that emerging market, where it already provides narrowband NTN testing.

–Rigol Technologies has introduced a new arbitrary waveform generator series and a new oscilloscope series.