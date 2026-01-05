Wi-Fi 8 takes shape as MediaTek previews Filogic 8000 at CES 2026

Wi-Fi 8 is ‘engineered specifically’ to meet the requirements of our AI future, says MediaTek

In sum – what to know:

Reliability and latency over speed – Wi-Fi 8’s emphasis on intelligence, reliability, and efficiency reflects the needs of AI-driven and real-time applications.

Adoption remains years away – While the chipset ecosystem is moving early, Wi-Fi 8 standardization is not expected until around 2028.

MediaTek this week introduced the Filogic 8000 family at CES 2026, promising to enhance a variety of AI-driven products and applications and deliver ultra-high reliability across a diverse array of product categories, including gateways and clients. The chip company has long been positioning Wi-Fi 8, or IEEE 802.11bn, as offering more than faster speeds; instead, the company sees the upcoming generation as being about intelligence, reliability, efficiency, and better real-world performance.

“User experience is key,” James Chen, vice president of product technology and marketing at MediaTek, previously told RCR Wireless News. “In this day and age of real-time and latency-sensitive applications highlighted by more Agentic AI, responsiveness, reliability, and always-on connectivity mean more than another 1 or 2 Gbps of speed increases. You can continuously increase the horsepower of an engine, but if it can’t translate that speed to the ground, then it’s of limited use. That’s the focus of Wi-Fi 8, putting Wi-Fi to better use.”

MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 8 demonstrations at CES 2026 reflect growing demand for more reliable wireless connectivity as AI-driven and latency-sensitive applications expand. The company’s Filogic 8000 series targets this shift by supporting both gateways and client devices, extending an innovation cadence established during the Wi-Fi 7 cycle.

Chen commented previously: “MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 8 platform solutions are built on top of and further extends our Wi-Fi 7 Filogic architecture, such as our single-chip MLO. By doing so, we can provide stability, software reuse, and a faster time to market for our customers across broadband, enterprise, consumer, and other market segments.”

Wi-Fi 8, explained the company, is “engineered specifically” to meet the requirements of our AI future by delivering reliable connectivity and low-latency responsiveness for demanding scenarios. It added that Wi-Fi 8 also promises better bandwidth, improved power efficiency, and optimized connectivity.

Standout Wi-Fi 8 enhancements span coordination across access points, spectrum efficiency and coexistence, coverage and range, and latency optimization. These include: Multi-AP coordination (MAPC) features like Coordinated Beamforming (Co-BF), Coordinated Spatial Reuse (Co-SR), and Multi-AP Scheduling (MAP); spectrum efficiency and coexistence improvements with technologies such as Dynamic Subband Operation (DSO) Non-Primary Channel Access (NPCA), and In-Device Coexistence (IDC); better coverage and range thanks to Enhanced Long Range (ELR) and Distributed-Tone Resource Unit (dRU); and latency and reliability optimization features like smarter data rate adaptation and Aggregated PPDU (APPDU).

The MediaTek Filogic 8000 series of products will cater to premium and flagship devices leveraging Wi-Fi 8 technology, with the first chipset expected to reach customers later this year. The company is working alongside partners including Deutsche Telekom, Airties, SoftAtHome, Zyxel, and others.

Official ratification of IEEE 802.11bn is expected around 2028, and the ecosystem is already mobilizing. Chipset vendors plan to begin sampling pre-standard silicon as early as 2026, followed by prototype devices and enterprise-grade access points. Consumer devices — including routers, laptops, smartphones, and IoT sensors — will likely incorporate Wi-Fi 8 closer to the end of the decade as it becomes standard across flagship platforms.