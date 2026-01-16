Viettel completes Vietnam’s first 5G-A trial

Viettel plans to begin rolling out 5G-Advanced in 2026, using the 700 MHz and 2.6 GHz bands already licensed for 5G

In sum – what to know:

Trial hits 7.3 Gbps – Viettel achieved speeds six times faster than current 5G SA by aggregating multiple spectrum bands in its first 5G Advanced trial.

Carrier aggregation – Combining 2.6 GHz, C-band, and mmWave improves speed, stability, and latency for heavy data use.

Commercial rollout planned for 2026 – Viettel will deploy 5G-Advanced on existing licensed bands, targeting higher speeds and better performance at large events.

Viettel Networks Corporation, part of Vietnam’s Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), has completed what it claimed to be the country’s first 5G-Advanced network trial, reaching download speeds above 7.3 Gbps — around six times faster than Vietnam’s current 5G Standalone services.

The trial used carrier aggregation (CA) technology, which allows devices to connect to several frequency bands at the same time rather than relying on just one. During the trial, Viettel combined the 2.6 GHz, C-band, and mmWave spectrum bands to achieve higher performance.

The research and testing programme has been underway since August 2025, in collaboration with Ericsson and MediaTek.

Hoang Binh Son, deputy general director of Viettel Networks Corporation, said the company is accelerating research and trials of advanced 5G technologies with the aim of expanding services and support automation, smart manufacturing, and high-tech industries in Vietnam.

The carrier plans to begin rolling out 5G-Advanced in 2026, using the 700 MHz and 2.6 GHz bands already licensed for 5G. The Asian carrier also noted that the technology is also expected to help manage network congestion at major events and large public gatherings.

Since launching commercial 5G services in October 2024, Viettel has remained the only operator in Vietnam running both 5G Standalone (SA) and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) nationwide. As of December 2025, Viettel operates 30,000 5G base stations, covering 90% of outdoor and 70% of indoor areas nationwide.

Last year, the Vietnamese telco had secured a 700 MHz spectrum block for $75.2 million, a frequency band the government had been attempting to auction for the past several years.

The license is valid for 15 years and will be used to support both 4G and 5G connectivity, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as smart cities, precision agriculture and intelligent transportation systems.

Viettel highlighted the advantages of the 700 MHz band, particularly its wide propagation range, which enables better indoor coverage in dense urban environments and cost-effective expansion into rural, mountainous, and remote areas.

The state-run carrier noted that this spectrum will support its goal of reaching 99% population coverage across Vietnam by 2030.