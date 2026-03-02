Qualcomm brings AI focus to Wi-Fi 8 rollout with new portfolio

Qualcomm has positioned Wi-Fi 8 infrastructure as a foundation for edge AI computing within the home and enterprise network

At Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Qualcomm Technologies unveiled a Wi-Fi 8 portfolio aimed at supporting AI-driven connectivity demands across mobile devices, broadband gateways, and enterprise networks. According to the company, growing AI-related traffic demands are driving changes in network architecture and increasing requirements for compute performance at both the device and network edge.

“As we enter the AI era, connectivity needs are evolving fast, devices and applications are becoming more intelligent, more autonomous, and more demanding. The rise in agentic AI, the multiplication of AI endpoints, and the rise in AI modalities — audio, video, sensors — are going to dramatically increase the density and dynamism of local networks,” Qualcomm’s Vice President of Technical Standards, Rolf de Vegt, said in a previous conversation with RCR Wireless News.

FastConnect 8800 mobile connectivity system

The Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 introduces a 4×4 Wi-Fi radio configuration for mobile devices, supporting peak speeds above 10 Gbps. Qualcomm said this represents performance gains compared with its previous Wi-Fi 7 platform, along with extended wireless range.

The platform also increases Bluetooth data throughput to 7.5 Mbps through Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT).

FastConnect 8800 integrates Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth 7.0, Ultra Wideband (802.15.4ab), and Thread 1.5 connectivity into a single chip. The system includes proximity-sensing capabilities that combine UWB, Bluetooth channel sounding, and Wi-Fi ranging technologies for device location and interaction use cases.

Qualcomm said the platform targets smartphones as well as PCs, tablets, and robotics applications.

Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8 networking platforms

Beyond mobile connectivity, Qualcomm positioned Wi-Fi 8 infrastructure as a foundation for edge AI computing within the home and enterprise network with the introduction of a new set of Dragonwing networking platforms aimed at broadband gateways, enterprise access points, and fixed wireless equipment.

The portfolio includes:

Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite , designed for enterprise access points and high-end home routers. The platform features a 5×5 Wi-Fi 8 radio configuration, integrated CPU and neural processing unit (NPU), and hardware acceleration intended to support edge AI processing. Qualcomm reports improvements in throughput, latency, and power efficiency compared with prior platforms.

, designed for enterprise access points and high-end home routers. The platform features a 5×5 Wi-Fi 8 radio configuration, integrated CPU and neural processing unit (NPU), and hardware acceleration intended to support edge AI processing. Qualcomm reports improvements in throughput, latency, and power efficiency compared with prior platforms. Dragonwing FiberPro A8 Elite , which adds 10G passive optical network (PON) fiber access capabilities to the same architecture, targeting fiber gateway deployments.

, which adds 10G passive optical network (PON) fiber access capabilities to the same architecture, targeting fiber gateway deployments. Dragonwing FWA Gen 5 Elite , built for fixed wireless access equipment using Qualcomm’s X85 5G Modem-RF system combined with Wi-Fi 8 functionality.

, built for fixed wireless access equipment using Qualcomm’s X85 5G Modem-RF system combined with Wi-Fi 8 functionality. Dragonwing N8 and F8 platforms, positioned as higher-volume solutions for Ethernet and fiber broadband products such as mesh systems and residential routers.

According to De Vegt, enabling the AP/Gateway to go “far beyond just connecting devices” by making them more intelligent, capable, and personal is “the major paradigm shift.” He added that integrating edge AI capabilities alongside advanced features like Wi-FI sensing and positioning could allow gateways to provide “unprecedented” contextual awareness for autonomous applications. “This rich, real-time context empowers next-generation AI systems to operate autonomously and intelligently, enabling more adaptive, proactive responses, optimizing resource utilization, and enhancing both user safety and experience,” he continued.

Qualcomm said all Wi-Fi 8 portfolio solutions are currently sampling to customers, with commercial devices expected to launch in late 2026.

For more from Qualcomm about Wi-Fi 8 in the AI era, download the report.