Solace Power and NetComm announce first wireless, window-mounted 5G home solution (Analyst Angle)

This strategic partnership is aimed at solving one of the big problems facing home FWA deployments

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is an exciting new service that delivers wireless broadband to homes. Like all emerging technologies, challenges arise as it rolls out at scale. Solace Power and NetComm have just announced a strategic partnership aimed at solving one of the big problems facing home FWA deployments.

As an Industry Analyst, I can say that in the United States, this announcement is important for major wireless carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon — and potentially even more impactful worldwide.

There are also many resellers that could benefit from this new technology, including Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Altice/Optimum, Cox Mobile, PureTalk, Consumer Cellular, and countless other MVNOs.

This innovation could help providers deliver better quality service to customers, making them more competitive in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

As is often the case, once one carrier adopts a new advantage, others tend to follow quickly. After all, no company wants to give competitors an edge.

New device blends Solace wireless power with NetComm AurusLINK CPE

Through this partnership, Solace Power and NetComm have developed what may be the world’s first wirelessly powered, window-mounted, outdoor 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

While this is not yet a product availability announcement, it represents a significant step forward in addressing a key limitation of FWA deployments.

Operator evaluations of the device are expected to begin in 2026. Although there is no official timeline for market availability, it would not be surprising to see this technology reach the market shortly thereafter.

The device combines Solace Power’s wireless power technology — called Power Through-Glass (PTG) — with NetComm’s AurusLINK 5G CPE. This enables a self-installable outdoor 5G solution without drilling, cabling, or the need for external power.

Why FWA often struggles inside homes

FWA performs best with outdoor antennas and often struggles indoors due to modern residential windows. Many windows include coatings and treatments for heat reduction, UV filtering, or tinting, all of which can interfere with wireless signals.

These materials can significantly degrade FWA performance inside the home.

According to Solace and NetComm, their new design works with approximately 98% of residential windows, both in the U.S. and globally. It supports single-, double-, and triple-pane Low-E glass, adapting to a wide range of window technologies.

Until now, outdoor CPE solutions have delivered stronger signals but typically required drilling, cabling, and professional installation — adding cost and complexity.

Self-installable CPE simplifies deployment

The major advantage of this new approach is its simplicity. Homeowners can install the unit themselves, avoiding technician visits and installation delays. This helps solve issues caused by home layouts or modern window materials that interfere with indoor signal reception.

The bottom line is that wireless operators are looking for a simple, scalable way to deploy FWA with strong performance — without the expense and delay of professional installation.

This solution appears to be a logical next step toward broader commercial deployment, helping to ease network capacity limitations operators currently face.

If you plan to attend MWC Barcelona in the coming months, NetComm says this technology will be on display at their booth.