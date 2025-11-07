Improving your FWA network capacity and performance (Analyst Angle)

Solace Power held a webinar on doubling FWA network capacity with self-installable window CPE

5G Fixed Wireless Access is a relatively new technology that offers plenty of wireless broadband benefits to the home user. FWA is becoming a real game-changer for customers and carriers. Solace Power just held a webinar explaining how they are taking this technology to the next level for operators doubling FWA network capacity with self-installable, wireless, window-mounted, outdoor CPE.

FWA has been around for many years. The real problem is the majority of FWA deployment is with indoor CPE and indoor CPE faces attenuation from walls and windows, leading to a lower spectral efficiency, and a subsequent reduction in capacity.

This is actually a typical issue with most new technology. It starts out by solving one problem. Then, over time, it advances as we think of new ways to tap into this potential and improve the technology.

Solace is in the wireless power business. They showed how wireless power enables self-installable outdoor CPE, delivers the reliability and spectral efficiency operators expect from outdoor units, but without costly and time-consuming service calls for professional installs.

In a conversation with Solace executives, they say this new approach reclaims capacity lost to indoor attenuation and maximizes spectrum utilization, while maintaining the ability toat indoor CEP has to be self-installed, non-invasively.

Difference between indoor and outdoor CPE deployment

There is a difference between indoor vs. outdoor CPE deployment in areas like throughput, coverage, and network capacity.

CPE for 5G FWA is most often installed indoors and connects to the nearest wireless tower. That works, but it also creates its own set of issues that need to be solved to increase and improve performance.

This wireless power module enables self-installable window-mounted outdoor CPE. This module can deal with the wide variety of coated windows and window types. An issue is often the window itself. Depending on what it is made of and how much silver or insulation is in them, is the reason some windows are better than others for wireless broadband.

All windows are made of glass. It’s the silver coating and number of panes that affects attenuation. Would be best to mention that depending on how many silver coatings and panes there are present in a window, signal strength can he heavily degraded.

Improved delivery of reliable Wi-Fi from a window-mounted 5G FWA CPE

5G FWA is still new, but the demand curve is rapidly rising. This first generation is aimed at the home user. Looking forward, I can see the business market is another big growth opportunity. Solace says they are not a CPE vendor. Rather, they create wireless power technology, which empowers CPE vendors.

The difference between indoor and outdoor connectivity can be enormous. Inside, signal strength is weaker. Outside, signal strength can be much stronger, providing better connectivity, speed and reliability.

Low-E windows solved one problem and created another

When Low-E windows were developed, they solved one problem and created another. Low-E means the windows have a microscopic and transparent coating on or in the glass. This makes them more energy efficient by reflecting heat.

However, while this coating minimizes the amount of UV and IR or ultraviolet and infrared light that passes through the glass, it can also get in the way while using FWA technology. Think of it this way. Your wireless phone has a stronger signal outside your home than inside. More bars of signal strength.

Easiest solution is moving CPE outdoors for best connectivity

That means the easiest solution is to move the CPE outdoors for the best connectivity and the strongest signal.

As I said earlier, 5G FWA is a relatively new and rapidly growing technology. That being said, first generation technology always has room to be improved. That’s where this new idea to double FWA network capacity using self-installable, wireless, window-mounted, outdoor window CPE came from.

We live in a unique time that rewards and empowers new technology, new companies, and new ideas. We should be excited about new and different tech that is emerging today. We should also expect to keep pushing the envelope going forward.