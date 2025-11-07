Telia expands 5G capabilities with Nokia’s cloud-native core

Through the agreement with Nokia, Telia Company will upgrade its 5G networks in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and Lithuania

Nordic carrier Telia has reached an agreement with Nokia to enhance its 5G networks in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Lithuania, through the deployment of Nokia’s cloud-native 5G Standalone (SA) Core.

In a release, the vendor noted that the upgrade will also include Nokia’s Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio to expand coverage and capacity in Finland.

Nokia also said that the 5G SA architecture will enable Telia to deliver more flexible and reliable connectivity for enterprises and public sector clients, adding that the new setup is expected to support advanced automation and scalability across Telia’s regional network footprint.

In Finland, the deployment of Nokia’s RAN portfolio will aim to increase network performance while improving energy efficiency. The company said the initiative will enhance coverage, capacity, and speed while reducing latency and supporting Telia’s broader sustainability goals.

“This partnership with Nokia is key to Telia’s 5G ambitions,” said Alexandra Fürst, chief technology and information officer at Telia Company. “By advancing the capabilities of our infrastructure, we will create new possibilities for customers across society—from individuals and enterprises to essential public services. As networks become more intelligent and adaptive, AI will help anticipate needs, accelerate innovation, and enable new digital experiences.”

Kal De, senior vice president of product and engineering for cloud and network services at Nokia, said that the vendor’s fully cloud-native core is designed to help operators roll out new services securely and efficiently in a highly agile, scalable environment.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Nokia reported having the largest number of global 5G SA core operator customers—127 in total—with 55 live deployments, according to industry data.

Earlier this year, Nokia, Telia and the Finnish Defense Forces had completed the world’s first seamless 5G standalone (SA) network slice handover across multiple national borders. The companies said that the live trial, conducted in Finland in March, demonstrated uninterrupted connectivity while transitioning between three separate 5G networks in three different countries.

This test was carried out as part of a Nordic military exercise and represents a key milestone in leveraging commercial 5G networks for defense applications. It showed how a single 5G SA slice — designed to deliver dedicated, secure and reliable connectivity — can maintain continuous service as users move internationally, a critical requirement for modern defense operations.

As coalition missions increasingly involve troops and equipment operating outside of their home countries, the need for uninterrupted, high-performance and secure communication grows. This trial proved that network slicing can deliver those capabilities even across complex network environments and borders.