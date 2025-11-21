Tackling interference to maximize network potential (Reader Forum)

While FWA initially gained traction in rural areas, operators are increasingly deploying it in urban markets to compete with cable and fiber

Cities (and the people who live in them) are data hungry. Whether it’s streaming, navigation, video calls, or smart city applications, connectivity demand in urban centers continues to surge. Since commercial deployment began in 2019, 5G mobile network coverage has reached almost 40% of the world’s population, delivering substantial speed and latency improvements. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has also emerged as a powerful broadband alternative; however, FWA households use 10 to 18 times more data than smartphone users.

While FWA initially gained traction in rural areas, operators are increasingly deploying it in urban markets to compete with cable and fiber. In urban markets, FWA and 5G mobile systems typically operate on the same frequencies and may cause cross-system interference. The challenge from co-channel interference arises when adjacent sectors use the same frequency, leading to degraded network quality if not correctly managed.

As both FWA and mobile networks race to expand, performance can be affected by interference within each system. In multi-sector deployments, overlapping signals on shared frequencies can cause poor network quality if not carefully managed, eroding the gains that each has worked to achieve, effectively cannibalizing themselves.

What causes wireless interference and how to address it

At the core of the performance degradation issue is interference, a specific type of signal disruption that is sometimes referred to as “noise” in telecommunications. Understanding what interference is, how it forms, and why it thrives in these urban environments is essential to tackling the performance losses it causes.

Interference can degrade performance caused by factors ranging from environmental obstructions to overlapping radio waves. In high-density environments, the problem is amplified. More antennas and access points are deployed to meet rising demand. While this increases coverage and potential capacity, it also creates a crowded environment where sectors can bleed into one another.

For both FWA and mobile, interference is particularly damaging. Customers count on high-quality, high-performance connections. However, when interference disrupts performance, customers notice. Dropped video calls, stalled file uploads, or slower-than-expected speeds abound. And the consequences of interference are most visible at peak usage times in public spaces, such as concert venues, public transit hubs with dense commuter traffic, and mixed-use urban areas where residential broadband and mobile demand overlap.

For operators, this is more than a technical nuisance; it’s a business challenge. Spotty connections or slow speeds chip away at customer trust, drive people to switch providers, and rack up support costs. In a crowded market, even small differences in reliability can be the deciding factor between winning and losing a customer.

Tools to combat interference

In any urban connectivity deployment, the goal is to maximize capacity and performance while maintaining “clean” beams. This means that transmissions must reach their targets without spilling interference into neighboring coverage areas.

Traditional methods include the following may increase interference:

Building more cell sites, which can increase capacity but comes with significant financial and time investments.

Sector splitting with standard panel antennas, which may enhance user density per site but often offer poor isolation between beams, causing leakage and interference.

More advanced approaches are emerging that address interference through precision and adaptability, such as lens antenna technology.

Lens antenna beam pattern shaping, which directs wireless signals in a specific direction rather than broadcasting it widely. The result is higher performance, concentrating energy on the intended users, then reducing interference and improving efficiency. However, while beam pattern shaping excels at boosting performance for targeted connections, it has limitations. Each beam typically handles only one radio or signal direction at a time, which means it can’t fully solve capacity challenges on its own. Nevertheless, markets that have adopted len antenna beam pattern shaping show substantial gains in performance compared to those that have not, with some tests showing 10X improvement.

Another approach is sectorization. A single cell site is split into multiple coverage zones, commonly three sectors of about 120 degrees each, allowing more users to be served simultaneously using standard radios and antennas. By isolating these sectors, operators can cut down on signal overlap and interference, which boosts the overall capacity of the site. This is especially appealing in dense urban areas where adding new sites is expensive and slow due to permitting and real estate hurdles.

A more recent innovation is beam switching. This emerging technology allows signals to change direction dynamically in response to demand, device movement, or shifting environmental conditions. When done well, this technique merges the accuracy of beamforming with the scalability of sectorization, delivering reliable performance even in busy, fast-changing environments.

Creating high-performance wireless networks with less interference

On a macro level, these tools support the capacity and performance needed for a modern, connected lifestyle. Beam shaping, sectorization, and, eventually, beam switching, transform noisy networks into “quiet” ones, where signals operate without significant mutual interference. For users, this means smoother video calls, faster cloud access, and more reliable connectivity in the moments that matter.

Quiet networks also make more efficient use of the spectrum, prolong the lifespan of infrastructure investments, and provide a more consistent experience across the coverage area. As high-density environments become the norm, success will depend less on the number of antennas deployed and more on the precision with which they are configured.

Interference mitigation is critical to unlocking the full potential of both FWA and mobile networks. Rather than competing in a zero-sum game, both share a common enemy in interference and stand to gain from coordinated strategies to defeat it.