Global 5G FWA to reach 150mn subscriptions by 2030: Omdia

In sum – what to know:

Global momentum builds – 5G FWA subscriptions will hit 150 million by 2030, accounting for nearly 90% of all FWA connections.

India takes the lead – With 37 million 5G FWA users, India will represent 40% of the global market, powered by Jio’s nationwide rollout.

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscriptions are projected to more than double by 2030, reaching 150 million, according to Omdia’s new report 5G FWA report.

The research identifies FWA as the world’s fastest-growing broadband technology, driven by rapid adoption in India and the United States.

Omdia forecasts global FWA connections to rise from 71 million in 2024 to 150 million in 2030, with 5G networks accounting for 88% of the total. The 5G FWA segment is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%, generating $46 billion in service revenues by the end of the decade.

Omdia also noted that Tier 1 operators must move beyond legacy models and adopt segmentation, bundling, and AI-based personalization to effectively monetize 5G FWA.

India is on track to become the world’s largest 5G FWA market by 2030, with 37 million subscriptions — about 40% of the global total — fueled by Reliance Jio’s rapid rollout and use of AI and digital twin technologies. The United States is expected to reach 20 million subscriptions, driven by expanded broadband coverage through diversified FWA offerings, according to the report.

Nigeria, Italy, and Japan will join India and the U.S. as the top five 5G FWA markets by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, Central and Southern Asia, Africa, and Latin America are emerging as fast-growing regions, supported by declining CPE costs and innovative bundling strategies, Omdia said.

The study also finds that 5G FWA will surpass 4G FWA by 2027 and is on course to overtake DSL as the third-largest broadband technology worldwide. With cable modem connections expected to decline, FWA could become the second most common broadband access method after 2030, according to the report.

“Saudi Arabia is currently one of the top five largest 5G FWA markets. Tariff innovation includes speed tiers. Also, Zain has launched a QoS prioritization plan over FWA for gamers, which includes a dedicated dynamic IP for an enhanced gaming experience. The plan includes three OTT apps (such as GeForce NOW, Shahid VIP or OSN+), a priority call center and in-store customer service,” Nicole McCormick, chief analyst at Omdia, told RCR Wireless News.

When asked how operators are differentiating their 5G FWA offerings beyond speed, McCormick said one standout example is Finland’s Elisa, which has launched a dedicated 5G FWA network slice for remote workers and gamers. “The 1 Gbps plan uses a dedicated network slice, guaranteeing a minimum downlink speed of 100 Mbps and typically delivering around 500 Mbps,” she said. “Meanwhile, AI capabilities are being built into CPEs to enhance smart home services and increase ARPU, although it’s still early days.”