SK Telecom rolls out AI agent across group businesses

In sum – what to know:

25 companies to adopt AI – SKT will introduce its A-dot Biz agent across group businesses by 2025, supporting daily tasks like meeting notes and recruitment.

Efficiency gains – Testing showed 60% faster meeting documentation and 40% quicker report writing, reducing workloads and enabling staff to focus on creative tasks.

Wider commercialization – The deployment lays the foundation for offering A-dot Biz externally, with affiliates like SK Hynix and SK Siltron already set to adopt it.

Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) has announced plans to deploy its enterprise-focused AI agent, A-dot Biz, across 25 of its group companies by the end of 2025, Korean press reported. The move reflects the telco’s broader strategy to embed AI across its operations while preparing for external commercialization.

A-dot Biz is designed to handle business tasks such as retrieving information, managing schedules, preparing meeting minutes, and assisting with recruitment. According to the Korean telco, the platform aims to ease day-to-day workloads and introduce more efficient working practices.

One key feature of the AI agent is an agent builder function, enabling even employees with limited IT skills to create secure links to internal data. These agents can also be shared across teams. SK Telecom described the tool as its “core B2B AI solution,” developed in collaboration with its SK AX.

In trials, the system showed measurable productivity improvements. The operator said meeting minutes were completed 60% faster, while report writing times dropped by 40%. “The biggest gain was that we were able to reduce the burden of daily work and focus more on core tasks that require creativity,” a SK Telecom representative said.

The initial rollout within SK Telecom’s ecosystem serves as a precursor to offering the product across industries such as telecom, IT, manufacturing, and petrochemicals, according to the reports. Internally, the AI agent will also be used by affiliates including SK Hynix, SK On, and SK Siltron, it added.

By the end of 2025, SKT expects approximately 80,000 employees across its group to be using A-dot Biz.

SK Telecom recently launched an independent company-in-company (CIC) unit dedicated to artificial intelligence, consolidating its AI assets under a single structure to accelerate innovation and execution.

The company’s CEO Yoo Young-sang announced the initiative during a company-wide meeting on September 25, describing the AI CIC as an agile hub designed to fast-track both consumer-facing innovation and enterprise AI services. “To seize the opportunities of this golden era of AI, we must pursue both internal innovation from the consumer perspective and business innovation from the provider perspective,” Yoo said.

The new AI unit will integrate SK Telecom’s AI operations, including its A. (A dot) personal assistant, the A. Biz enterprise service, its AI data center business, global AI partnerships and investments, R&D activities, and messaging and authentication services. Yoo will serve concurrently as both CEO of SK Telecom and head of the new CIC, with organizational restructuring expected to be finalized by the end of October.

The Korean operator has committed KRW5 trillion ($3.6 billion) to AI over the next five years, with the aim of generating at least the same amount in annual revenues from AI services by 2030. The company also plans to embed AI into its internal systems and infrastructure through what it calls a full-scale AI transformation (AX).

SK Telecom recently announced a strategic partnership with U.S. AI company OpenAI.

The collaboration follows the recent launch of OpenAI’s Korea office in Seoul on September 10 and highlights the Asian country’s growing role in global AI development. As part of the agreement, the partners also plan to expand their cooperation beyond B2C to B2B services and potential group-wide initiatives across SK Group.