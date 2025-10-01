Jeff Mucci Unveils What’s Next: A New Brand and the Future of Digital Infrastructure

In this episode, Jeff Mucci, Founder and CEO of Arden Media, shares the story behind acquiring RCR Wireless News and evolving it into RCR Tech, a broader platform covering telecom, enterprise networks, and AI infrastructure. From the early days of deregulation and broadband wireless to today’s trillion-dollar investments in data centers, Jeff highlights how technology shifts are reshaping media, research, and events. He also unpacks the opportunities and challenges AI brings to the workforce, urging leaders and professionals alike to lean in, reskill, and prepare for the next wave of digital transformation.
Jeff Mucci is Co-Founder and CEO of RCRTech.com, created by publishers of RCR Wireless News, the industry’s trusted platform connecting Telecom and AI Infrastructure technology buyers with leading innovators such as NVIDIA, Dell, AWS, Google, SuperMicro, Ericsson, Nokia, Viavi, Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight, Anritsu, and Spirent.
With over 30 years of executive leadership, Jeff specializes in building research-driven content strategies and B2B marketing execution that accelerate growth. He has held senior roles as Chairman and CEO of ConnectSouth, CFO of a national services company, President/COO of a diversified holding company, and SVP of Sales & Marketing at Clearwire. Under Jeff’s leadership, RCRTech.com delivers high-value research, global events, and thought leadership content that enable suppliers and buyers to engage with clarity and impact. A graduate of Clemson University with a B.S. in Financial Management, Jeff brings unmatched expertise at the intersection of telecom, AI, and enterprise infrastructure.