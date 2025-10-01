YOU ARE AT:PodcastJeff Mucci Unveils What’s Next: A New Brand and the Future of...

Jeff Mucci Unveils What’s Next: A New Brand and the Future of Digital Infrastructure

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
Podcast

In this episode, Jeff Mucci, Founder and CEO of Arden Media, shares the story behind acquiring RCR Wireless News and evolving it into RCR Tech, a broader platform covering telecom, enterprise networks, and AI infrastructure. From the early days of deregulation and broadband wireless to today’s trillion-dollar investments in data centers, Jeff highlights how technology shifts are reshaping media, research, and events. He also unpacks the opportunities and challenges AI brings to the workforce, urging leaders and professionals alike to lean in, reskill, and prepare for the next wave of digital transformation.

Watch The Podcast:

Listen to the Podcast:

Important Links

About

HeadShotsJeffMucci.NewRoadProductionsNRP 1791 1
Jeff Mucci Unveils What’s Next: A New Brand and the Future of Digital Infrastructure 2

Jeff Mucci is Co-Founder and CEO of RCRTech.com, created by publishers of RCR Wireless News, the industry’s trusted platform connecting Telecom and AI Infrastructure technology buyers with leading innovators such as NVIDIA, Dell, AWS, Google, SuperMicro, Ericsson, Nokia, Viavi, Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight, Anritsu, and Spirent.

With over 30 years of executive leadership, Jeff specializes in building research-driven content strategies and B2B marketing execution that accelerate growth. He has held senior roles as Chairman and CEO of ConnectSouth, CFO of a national services company, President/COO of a diversified holding company, and SVP of Sales & Marketing at Clearwire. Under Jeff’s leadership, RCRTech.com delivers high-value research, global events, and thought leadership content that enable suppliers and buyers to engage with clarity and impact. A graduate of Clemson University with a B.S. in Financial Management, Jeff brings unmatched expertise at the intersection of telecom, AI, and enterprise infrastructure.

Previous article
SK Telecom rolls out AI agent across group businesses
Next article
Mistral targets industrial AI with Stellantis deal, ASML partnership

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats