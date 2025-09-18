OpenAI partners with SK Telecom in Korea

OpenAI has recently inaugurated an office in Korea’s capital Seoul

In sum – what to know:

SKT secures exclusive B2C role – Partnership follows OpenAI’s new Seoul office launch and strengthens Korea’s role as an AI innovation hub.

ChatGPT Plus promotion launches – SKT users can access three free months via T Universe, part of the collaboration’s first consumer initiative.

AI ecosystem and infrastructure – From GPU clusters and a new Ulsan AI data center to alliances with AWS and Anthropic, SKT is deepening Korea’s AI competitiveness.

Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) announced a strategic partnership with U.S. AI company OpenAI, according to Korean press reports.

The collaboration follows the recent launch of OpenAI’s Korea office in Seoul on September 10 and highlights the Asian country’s growing role in global AI development.

As their first consumer initiative, SKT and OpenAI will roll out a ChatGPT Plus promotion. From September 19 through February, the carrier’s customers can redeem coupons via the T Universe platform to access three free months of ChatGPT Plus when signing up for one month. The subscription plan offers faster response times and early access to new features such as advanced voice, video generation, and OpenAI’s “Deep Research” tool for synthesizing complex online information, the report stated.

As part of the agreement, the partners also plan to expand their cooperation beyond B2C to B2B services and potential group-wide initiatives across SK Group. SKT said this aligns with its dual strategy of “self-strengthening and cooperation,” which includes partnerships with AWS, Anthropic, and Perplexity, as well as leadership in the K-AI Alliance.

SKT is also investing in domestic AI infrastructure, including the Hain GPUaaS cluster and the SK AI Data Center Ulsan, which is Korea’s largest AI-dedicated facility outside Seoul.

Lee Jae-shin, head of SKT’s AI Growth Strategy Division, said: “We will reinforce both international collaboration and self-competitiveness to build a customer-centric AI ecosystem.”

Andy Brown, Asia-Pacific business lead at OpenAI, added: “We believe AI can bring more positive impact across Korean society. Through this joint marketing with SKT, we hope more people can easily access ChatGPT and experience AI’s value in their daily lives.”

OpenAI has recently expressed interest in constructing a data center in South Korea while strengthening partnerships with major local conglomerates, aligning with the government’s push for sovereign artificial intelligence.

Korean press reports noted that the firm behind ChatGPT made the remarks on September 10, during the launch of its Korean office. At a press conference in Seoul, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon said the company is open to exploring data center opportunities and expanding cooperation with Korean firms.

OpenAI has already established ties with Korean industries spanning electronics, construction, telecom, finance and e-commerce. In February, it partnered with online services company Kakao to integrate ChatGPT into the company’s messaging app. OpenAi also signed a memorandum of understanding with Seoul National University to conduct joint AI research, while also hosting government, academic and industry leaders to mark the Korean office opening.