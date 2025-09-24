AI Pathfinder commits $24.9 billion to UK data centers

Newcomer AI Patfinder said it will allocate £3.4 billion to build a data center in Northamptonshire, in the U.K, with the first phase expected online by December 2025

In sum – what to know:

$24.9 billion investment – AI Pathfinder will build two large AI data centers in Northamptonshire and Ayrshire.

AI Factory and GPU scale-up – The Northamptonshire site will debut in 2025 with Dell and Nvidia technology, while the Scottish site is planned to expand from 1 GW to 1.5 GW.

Direct AI services model – Unlike hyperscalers, AI Pathfinder plans to provide AI services directly to government and enterprise customers.

Newcomer firm AI Pathfinder has announced plans to invest up to £18.4 billion ($24.9 billion) in U.K. digital infrastructure with two major projects in England and Scotland, the firm said in a release.

The company said it will allocate £3.4 billion to build a data center in Northamptonshire, with the first phase expected online by December 2025. This facility will include an “AI Factory” supported by Dell and Nvidia hardware designed for advanced AI workloads.

In Scotland, AI Pathfinder has committed up to £15 billion to a new site at the i3 industrial park in North Ayrshire. Initial investment is scheduled for 2026, with significant GPU deployment. The company added that the 1 GW site could grow into one of the largest AI infrastructure hubs in Europe, with potential expansion to 1.5 GW.

Unlike hyperscale operators, AI Pathfinder said it plans to deliver AI services directly to government and private clients.

Martin Bellamy, chairman of AI Pathfinder, said: “We’ve been tracking the inflection point where slow or non-adoption of AI becomes an existential risk for government, the private sector, and public services — and that point is now in sight. Sovereign capability is becoming not just strategic, but essential.”

Caroline Yap, the company’s chief technology officer, added: “AI-as-a-Service is the best way to leverage and utilize this rapid pace of innovation. Whether deployed in the public or private sector, this is the time of adoption and transformation.”

The announcement of this new investment in the U.K. data center field coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K, which also confirmed a £5 billion Google investment, a $678 billion BlackRock venture, and a new Vantage facility. CoreWeave has also pledged £1.5bn for UK AI capacity, while OpenAI and Nvidia recently unveiled the Stargate UK project with Nscale.