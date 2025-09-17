Google opens data center to boost UK AI economy

The new U.K. data center facility will support services such as Google Cloud, Workspace, Search and Maps

In sum – what to know:

$6.8B investment in UK AI – Google’s new data center is part of a two-year package aimed at boosting AI, cloud, and cybersecurity capacity while supporting DeepMind’s research efforts.

Energy partnership with Shell – A new agreement will use battery storage and renewables to deliver near-95% carbon-free operations in the UK by 2026, contributing to grid stability.

Job creation and skills push – The investment is projected to support 8,250 jobs annually and expand AI training, building on Google’s pledge to upskill 7.5 million people by 2030.

Google has opened a new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, as part of a two-year £5 billion ($6.82 billion) investment aimed at strengthening the U.K.’s AI and cloud infrastructure, the company said in a release.

The new data center facility will support services such as Google Cloud, Workspace, Search and Maps. Google said the investment package includes capital expenditure, R&D, and engineering across its U.K. operations, including DeepMind’s AI research. According to company estimates, the program will indirectly support 8,250 jobs annually at U.K. businesses.

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google, said:“Google is deepening its roots in the U.K. and helping support Great Britain’s potential with AI to add £400 billion to the economy by 2030 while also enhancing critical social services.”

Google also noted that the project also includes measures to address energy demand. Google has partnered with Shell Energy Europe to manage a 24/7 carbon-free portfolio in the country, incorporating battery storage systems to balance renewable generation. Together with existing agreements such as its Moray West offshore wind deal in Scotland, Google expects its U.K. operations to run at or near 95% carbon-free energy by 2026.

The new facility uses advanced air-cooling to reduce water consumption and is equipped to support off-site heat recovery, allowing waste heat to be redirected to warm nearby homes, schools, and businesses, said Google.

Beyond infrastructure, Google said it is also expanding training efforts to provide AI and digital skills. The company said it has trained over one million people in the U.K. to date and has pledged to contribute to a nationwide industry initiative to equip 7.5 million people with AI skills by 2030.

Nvidia and OpenAI are reportedly preparing to invest billions of dollars into U.K. data centers, according to published reports.