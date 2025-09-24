Ciena to acquire Nubis in $270 million deal

The deal will expand Ciena’s data center portfolio and add more than 50 engineers to its R&D team

In sum – what to know:

Ciena acquires Nubis for $270 million – The deal adds advanced optical and copper interconnect technologies designed to handle AI-related traffic growth in data centers.

Portfolio expansion – Nubis’ CPO/NPO modules and ACC solutions complement the firm’s high-speed interconnects, boosting capacity, density, and efficiency for AI workloads.

Added expertise and talent – Over 50 engineers from Nubis will join Ciena, strengthening its R&D capacity and aligning with its broader AI data center strategy.

Ciena has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nubis Communications, a privately held company with headquarters in New Providence, New Jersey, the former said in a release.

Nubis develops high-performance, ultra-compact, low-power optical and electrical interconnects designed to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The $270 million all-cash deal will expand the firm’s data center portfolio and add more than 50 engineers to its R&D team. Ciena also noted that the move will enhance its ability to deliver scalable, high-performance connectivity as AI-driven demand reshapes data center traffic patterns.

Nubis’ technology complements Ciena’s existing high-speed interconnect portfolio, providing new options for scaling compute inside the data center. Its portfolio includes:

-Co-packaged/near packaged optics (CPO/NPO): High-density optical modules capable of 6.4 Tb/s full-duplex bandwidth, optimized for low-latency, low-power performance. Combined with Ciena’s SerDes, these modules are positioned to meet growing AI workload requirements.

-Electrical ACC (active copper cables): Analog-based electronics supporting up to 200 Gb/s per lane across distances of four meters. This solution allows cost-effective, energy-efficient connections between racks without relying solely on DSP-based or fiber alternatives.

The company also stated that acquisition also aims to strengthen its competitive position by broadening its technology ownership and reducing long-term development costs.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies and Nubis shareholders. It is expected to close in Ciena’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.