North East England to host AI Growth Zone

AI Growth Zones are dedicated geographic areas designed to accelerate AI-related infrastructure deployment

In sum – what to know:

5,000 jobs and £30B potential – North East England’s new AI Growth Zone aims to generate thousands of roles and attract large-scale private investment.

Data center hub for Europe – Sites at Blyth and Cobalt Park will anchor one of the continent’s biggest clusters of AI infrastructure.

Stargate UK launches with OpenAI, Nvidia, Nscale – The partnership will deploy sovereign AI compute, starting with 8,000 GPUs and expanding to 31,000.

The U.K. government has designated North East England as an AI Growth Zone, a move expected to create more than 5,000 jobs and attract up to £30 billion in private investment, according to a release by the U.K. government.

AI Growth Zones are dedicated geographic areas designed to accelerate AI-related infrastructure deployment.

The initiative aims to establish one of Europe’s largest data center hubs, with key sites in Blyth and Cobalt Park near Newcastle. The main goal of this AI Growth Zone is to strengthen the country’s AI capacity, drive innovation in public services, and open new career paths in healthcare, clean energy, manufacturing, and finance.

This new AI Growth Zone will put newly trained AI experts from local universities including Newcastle University, Durham University, Sunderland University and Northumbria University, within touching distance of the U.K.’s newest emerging tech hub, the government said.

The U.K. government also highlighted that major international players are backing the project. Blackstone has already committed £10 billion ($13.6 billion) into the Blyth site – with the new designation of an AI Growth Zone providing the potential for an additional £20 billion in investment from future partners.

Meanwhile, the government also said that OpenAI, Nvidia, and British firm Nscale will launch Stargate UK, an AI infrastructure platform supporting sovereign deployment of OpenAI technologies. The first phase will deploy up to 8,000 GPUs early next year, scaling later to 31,000.

Stargate UK is expected be based across a number of sites in the U.K., including in Cobalt Park, which will form part of the newly designated AI Growth Zone in the North East.

The initiative follows a new U.K.–U.S. technology agreement, signed this week by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump, covering AI, quantum, and nuclear technologies to drive growth and jobs across both nations.

In July, the U.K. government had unveiled an ambitious plan to expand national compute infrastructure, setting a target of reaching at least 6 gigawatts (GW) of AI-capable data center capacity by 2030.

This target marks a threefold increase over the U.K.’s current estimated capacity and signals a significant shift toward supporting large-scale AI applications with specialized infrastructure.