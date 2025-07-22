UK sets 6 GW target for AI-capable DC capacity by 2030

A central pillar of this plan is the creation of AI Growth Zones — dedicated geographic areas designed to accelerate AI-related infrastructure deployment across the UK

In sum – what to know:

6 GW by 2030 – The U.K. government aims to triple its AI-capable data center capacity within five years to support growing compute demands.

Massive public investment – Funding will expand national supercomputing, support research and complement £44 billion ($56.76 billion) in recent private sector investment.

AI growth zones – Fast-tracked zones across the U.K. will offer 500MW+ of capacity each, with one set to exceed 1 GW by 2030.

The U.K. government has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand national compute infrastructure, setting a target of reaching at least 6 gigawatts (GW) of AI-capable data center capacity by 2030, according to its newly released Compute Roadmap.

This target marks a threefold increase over the U.K.’s current estimated capacity and signals a significant shift toward supporting large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) applications with specialized infrastructure.

The roadmap was published jointly by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The 6 GW target reflects both the rapid global acceleration of AI infrastructure and the U.K.’s recognition that its existing data center capacity is no longer sufficient. While the London region is one of the largest data center hubs in the world, the U.K. government warns that most current facilities are designed for general-purpose enterprise workloads and lack the power density, energy integration and technical design needed for AI training and inference.

In contrast, countries like the United States, United Arab Emirates and several European nations are rapidly deploying purpose-built AI campuses with individual sites already approaching or exceeding 1 GW.

To meet its goals, the U.K. government has pledged up to £2 billion ($2.7 billion) in public investment between now and 2030 to expand compute resources. This includes over £1 billion ($1.29 billion) dedicated to expanding the AI Research Resource (AIRR) — the UK’s national high-performance compute platform — by a factor of 20, as well as up to £750 million ($967.5 million) to build a new national supercomputing service based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

These public investments aim to complement an estimated £44 billion ($56.76 billion) in private investment in UK-based AI data centers over the past 12 months. The roadmap calls for continued public-private coordination to unlock further capital and attract international operators and hyperscalers.

A central pillar of the plan is the creation of AI Growth Zones (AIGZs) — dedicated geographic areas designed to accelerate AI-related infrastructure deployment. These AI zones will benefit from streamlined planning approvals, prioritized energy grid connections and focused efforts to attract foreign direct investment. Each zone will support a minimum of 500 MW in capacity, with at least one expected to exceed 1 GW by the end of the decade.

The U.K. government plans to confirm the first Growth Zone sites by the end of 2025, with a goal of developing a distributed national footprint that includes projects in England, Scotland and Wales. The zones are envisioned not only as compute hubs but as ecosystems for innovation, enabling AI companies, universities and government agencies to co-locate and collaborate.

The U.K. also plans to invest in sustainable power solutions for these facilities, including advanced nuclear, renewables and innovative grid technologies, reflecting concerns about the energy intensity of AI workloads.