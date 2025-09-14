Nvidia, OpenAI to spend billions on UK DCs: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are set to join President Trump in the U.K., with the deal forming part of a wider package of U.S. corporate investment

Nvidia and OpenAI are reportedly preparing to invest billions of dollars into U.K. data centers, with the announcement expected during U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the European country.

The chipmaker and AI lab will work alongside data center operator Nscale, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the plans. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are set to join President Trump in the U.K., with the deal forming part of a wider package of U.S. corporate investment, according to the report.

Nscale already revealed plans in January for a facility in Loughton, Essex, due online in 2026. The site will provide 50 MW of capacity, backed by a 90MW power allocation, with total U.K. investments expected to reach $3 billion. At London Tech Week, Nvidia also confirmed plans to deploy 10,000 Blackwell GPUs in the U.K. by 2026, though it did not specify a site.

Nvidia, OpenAI, and Nscale are already working together on Stargate Norway, a large-scale data center near Narvik that will host up to 100,000 GPUs by 2026. It remains unclear if the U.K. project will be branded under the Stargate umbrella. OpenAI, which opened a U.K. office in July, has agreed to collaborate with the government on AI and digital infrastructure.

The U.K. government had previously unveiled an ambitious plan to expand national compute infrastructure, setting a target of reaching at least 6 gigawatts (GW) of AI-capable data center capacity by 2030, according to its newly released Compute Roadmap.

This target marks a threefold increase over the U.K.’s current estimated capacity and signals a significant shift toward supporting large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) applications with specialized infrastructure.

A central pillar of the plan is the creation of AI Growth Zones (AIGZs) — dedicated geographic areas designed to accelerate AI-related infrastructure deployment. These AI zones will benefit from streamlined planning approvals, prioritized energy grid connections and focused efforts to attract foreign direct investment. Each zone will support a minimum of 500 MW in capacity, with at least one expected to exceed 1 GW by the end of the decade.

The U.K. government plans to confirm the first Growth Zone sites by the end of 2025, with a goal of developing a distributed national footprint that includes projects in England, Scotland and Wales. The zones are envisioned not only as compute hubs but as ecosystems for innovation, enabling AI companies, universities and government agencies to co-locate and collaborate.